iQOO 13 confirmed to launch in India on this date: Colour options and other key specs revealed

iQOO 13, which recently made its debut in China, is set to launch in India this December. The phone is already listed on Amazon India, with a message confirming its upcoming arrival. While the exact launch date remains under wraps, speculations are rife, with possible dates ranging from December 3 to December 13. iQOO has started teasing the phone's features, and though the device's specifications are already well-known from its China release, its official landing page provides fresh details, including the colour variants set for India.

iQOO 13: Colour Options

The iQOO 13 will come in two colour options for the Indian market: a white variant, which the company is branding as the Legend Edition, and a grey option. These colours match what is offered in China, where the device is also available in black and green.

More about IQOO 13 5G IQOO 13 5G 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

512 GB Storage 6.8 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Also read: iQOO Neo 10 Pro key specs including 144Hz OLED display, Dimensity 9400 6,000mAh+ battery leaked online- All details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iQOO 13: Specifications and Features (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 13 that will launch in India will mirror the Chinese model. The flagship phone will sport a 6.82-inch BOE Q10 flat display with a peak brightness of 4,500nits. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with the Q2 supercomputing chip for enhanced gaming performance, delivering 144fps frame interpolation and 2K super resolution. The screen will also have a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth viewing experience. The device will come with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring fast performance.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 series camera specs revealed: iPhone 16-like button and more

The iQOO 13 is expected to be powered by FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and will feature an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner. For photography, the device is likely to house a 32MP selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro is much cheaper to make than Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Here's the reason why

iQOO 13: Price in India (Expected)

Pricing for the iQOO 13 in India is still unconfirmed. In China, the device is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000), with the iQOO 12 launching at a similar price in India at Rs. 52,999. It's likely that the iQOO 13 will follow suit, but we'll have to wait for the official announcement.