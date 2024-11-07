iQOO 13 confirmed to launch in India on this date: Colour options and other key specs revealed

The iQOO 13 is confirmed to launch in India this December. The phone's specs and colour options for India have been revealed ahead of the release. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 07 2024, 13:05 IST
Icon
iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
iQOO 13
1/6 iQOO 12 - iQOO 12, which is the current flagship smartphone of the company, is usually priced at Rs. 52999. As part of the anniversary offer, it can be purchased with a discount of Rs. 3000 for as low as Rs. 42999. (iQOO)
iQOO 13
2/6 iQOO Neo 9 Pro - The recently launched iQOO Neo 9 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 32999 against its MRP of Rs. 35999. This means buyers can enjoy a discount of Rs. 3000 on the smartphone. (iQOO)
iQOO 13
3/6 iQOO Z9 - The iQOO Z9 usually retails for Rs. 19999 for the base storage variant. However, during the anniversary period, buyers can get a discount of Rs. 2000 and buy it for as low as Rs. 17999.  (iQOO)
image caption
4/6 iQOO Z7 Pro - Get the iQOO Z7 Pro with a discount of Rs. 3000! The iQOO anniversary offer takes down the price of the iQOO Z7 Pro from Rs. 23999 to just Rs. 20999. (iQOO)
image caption
5/6 iQOO Neo 7 Pro - Eyeing the iQOO Neo 7 Pro? It can also be purchased with a discount! It usually retails for Rs. 34999 but buyers can get a Rs. 5000 discount and grab it for as low as Rs. 29999. (iQOO)
image caption
6/6 iQOO 11 - The biggest discount as part of the anniversary celebration is offered with the iQOO 11. This smartphone, which was originally priced at Rs. 64999, can be bought with a discount of Rs. 25000, for as low as Rs. 41999. (iQOO)
iQOO 13
icon View all Images
iQOO 13 will launch in India this December, with new colour options and specifications relieved ahead of launch. (iQOO)

iQOO 13, which recently made its debut in China, is set to launch in India this December. The phone is already listed on Amazon India, with a message confirming its upcoming arrival. While the exact launch date remains under wraps, speculations are rife, with possible dates ranging from December 3 to December 13. iQOO has started teasing the phone's features, and though the device's specifications are already well-known from its China release, its official landing page provides fresh details, including the colour variants set for India.

iQOO 13: Colour Options

The iQOO 13 will come in two colour options for the Indian market: a white variant, which the company is branding as the Legend Edition, and a grey option. These colours match what is offered in China, where the device is also available in black and green. 

More about IQOO 13 5G
IQOO 13 5G
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.8 inches Display Size
₹64,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: iQOO Neo 10 Pro key specs including 144Hz OLED display, Dimensity 9400 6,000mAh+ battery leaked online- All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iQOO 13: Specifications and Features (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 13 that will launch in India will mirror the Chinese model. The flagship phone will sport a 6.82-inch BOE Q10 flat display with a peak brightness of 4,500nits. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with the Q2 supercomputing chip for enhanced gaming performance, delivering 144fps frame interpolation and 2K super resolution. The screen will also have a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth viewing experience. The device will come with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring fast performance.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 series camera specs revealed: iPhone 16-like button and more

The iQOO 13 is expected to be powered by FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and will feature an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner. For photography, the device is likely to house a 32MP selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro is much cheaper to make than Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Here's the reason why

iQOO 13: Price in India (Expected)

Pricing for the iQOO 13 in India is still unconfirmed. In China, the device is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000), with the iQOO 12 launching at a similar price in India at Rs. 52,999. It's likely that the iQOO 13 will follow suit, but we'll have to wait for the official announcement.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 13:05 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iQOO 13 confirmed to launch in India on this date: Colour options and other key specs revealed
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 still on track for fall 2025 release; GTA 5 surpasses 205 million sales
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Bonus event for free diamonds

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Avail free diamonds from 100% Bonus Top-Up event
Steam launches new game recording tool

Steam launches new game recording tool: Capture, edit, and share gameplay easily without third-party apps
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Switch games, company confirms. Here’s what we know
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

How to obtain the explosive rifle in Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets