 iQOO 13 key features including Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,150mAh battery revealed officially- All details | Mobile News

iQOO 13 key features including Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,150mAh battery revealed officially- All details

iQOO 13's key specifications, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 6,150mAh battery, and BOE Q10 display, have been officially confirmed by Vivo's Jia Jingdong.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 21 2024, 16:03 IST
Icon
iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
iQOO 13
1/6 iQOO 12 - iQOO 12, which is the current flagship smartphone of the company, is usually priced at Rs. 52999. As part of the anniversary offer, it can be purchased with a discount of Rs. 3000 for as low as Rs. 42999. (iQOO)
iQOO 13
2/6 iQOO Neo 9 Pro - The recently launched iQOO Neo 9 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 32999 against its MRP of Rs. 35999. This means buyers can enjoy a discount of Rs. 3000 on the smartphone. (iQOO)
iQOO 13
3/6 iQOO Z9 - The iQOO Z9 usually retails for Rs. 19999 for the base storage variant. However, during the anniversary period, buyers can get a discount of Rs. 2000 and buy it for as low as Rs. 17999.  (iQOO)
image caption
4/6 iQOO Z7 Pro - Get the iQOO Z7 Pro with a discount of Rs. 3000! The iQOO anniversary offer takes down the price of the iQOO Z7 Pro from Rs. 23999 to just Rs. 20999. (iQOO)
image caption
5/6 iQOO Neo 7 Pro - Eyeing the iQOO Neo 7 Pro? It can also be purchased with a discount! It usually retails for Rs. 34999 but buyers can get a Rs. 5000 discount and grab it for as low as Rs. 29999. (iQOO)
image caption
6/6 iQOO 11 - The biggest discount as part of the anniversary celebration is offered with the iQOO 11. This smartphone, which was originally priced at Rs. 64999, can be bought with a discount of Rs. 25000, for as low as Rs. 41999. (iQOO)
iQOO 13
icon View all Images
iQOO 13 is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,150mAh battery, BOE display, and advanced gaming capabilities. (Representative image) (iQOO)

The iQOO 13 has garnered significant attention in China over the past few weeks. Today, Jia Jingdong, the Vice President of Vivo Brand and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy, disclosed essential details about the device in a Weibo post. The following are the confirmed specifications for the iQOO 13:

iQOO 13: Specifications and Features

The upcoming iQOO 13 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which Qualcomm has not officially named yet. Jingdong announced that this next-generation chip promises substantial improvements in CPU, GPU, and NPU performance, achieving levels similar to those found in personal computers. Vivo's collaboration with Qualcomm focuses on optimising the chipset, providing users with both high performance and energy efficiency.

More about IQOO 13 5G
IQOO 13 5G
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.8 inches Display Size
₹64,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: iPhone 16 AI power could be two years behind rivals like Google and OpenAI, report says

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

To enhance performance, the iQOO 13 includes tuning features that adjust CPU and GPU frequencies based on usage scenarios. It also implements an advanced heat dissipation system, featuring multi-layer graphene and a large VC heat spreader, which ensures stability during demanding tasks. A dedicated gaming chip, known as the Q2, supports PC-level 2K texture super-resolution and enables gaming at native 144FPS.

Also read: OnePlus 13 launching on October 31; Design, colour options and other key specs revealed officially

The device showcases a 2K Q10 Everest display, co-developed with BOE. This display aims to provide excellent brightness and colour accuracy while minimising power consumption. Reports indicate that the iQOO 13 will have a 6.82-inch flat OLED panel, delivering a 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Notably, it introduces the world's first OLED circularly polarised light eye protection technology, designed to alleviate eye strain during extended usage.

In terms of battery life, the iQOO 13 houses a 6,150mAh battery, supporting 120W charging through third-generation silicon negative electrode technology, which contributes to a slim and lightweight form factor. The device operates on OriginOS 5, which enhances user experience with advanced AI features and tailored audio-visual settings for gaming. It also includes dual speakers and a sizable haptic motor for feedback.

Also read: HMD Fusion Venom edition set to release alongside Marvel's Venom: The Last Dance- All details

iQOO 13 India Launch

The iQOO 13 is anticipated to launch in India soon, with reports suggesting a possible release during the first week of December. This announcement positions the iQOO 13 as a strong contender in the smartphone market, appealing to gamers and performance enthusiasts alike.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Oct, 16:01 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Home Mobile Mobile News iQOO 13 key features including Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,150mAh battery revealed officially- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event
Grand Theft Hamlet

Grand Theft Hamlet: Fan made film blends Shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 speculation ignites as Rob Wiethoff drops hints about future directions
GTA 6

GTA 6 may face intense rivalry as former Rockstar founder’s MindsEye enters gaming arena

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets