iQOO 13 key features including Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,150mAh battery revealed officially- All details

The iQOO 13 has garnered significant attention in China over the past few weeks. Today, Jia Jingdong, the Vice President of Vivo Brand and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy, disclosed essential details about the device in a Weibo post. The following are the confirmed specifications for the iQOO 13:

iQOO 13: Specifications and Features

The upcoming iQOO 13 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which Qualcomm has not officially named yet. Jingdong announced that this next-generation chip promises substantial improvements in CPU, GPU, and NPU performance, achieving levels similar to those found in personal computers. Vivo's collaboration with Qualcomm focuses on optimising the chipset, providing users with both high performance and energy efficiency.

To enhance performance, the iQOO 13 includes tuning features that adjust CPU and GPU frequencies based on usage scenarios. It also implements an advanced heat dissipation system, featuring multi-layer graphene and a large VC heat spreader, which ensures stability during demanding tasks. A dedicated gaming chip, known as the Q2, supports PC-level 2K texture super-resolution and enables gaming at native 144FPS.

The device showcases a 2K Q10 Everest display, co-developed with BOE. This display aims to provide excellent brightness and colour accuracy while minimising power consumption. Reports indicate that the iQOO 13 will have a 6.82-inch flat OLED panel, delivering a 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Notably, it introduces the world's first OLED circularly polarised light eye protection technology, designed to alleviate eye strain during extended usage.

In terms of battery life, the iQOO 13 houses a 6,150mAh battery, supporting 120W charging through third-generation silicon negative electrode technology, which contributes to a slim and lightweight form factor. The device operates on OriginOS 5, which enhances user experience with advanced AI features and tailored audio-visual settings for gaming. It also includes dual speakers and a sizable haptic motor for feedback.

iQOO 13 India Launch

The iQOO 13 is anticipated to launch in India soon, with reports suggesting a possible release during the first week of December. This announcement positions the iQOO 13 as a strong contender in the smartphone market, appealing to gamers and performance enthusiasts alike.