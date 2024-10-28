iQOO 13 launching on October 30 with expected price similar to iQOO 12 and confirmed 6,150mAh battery

The iQOO 13 is set to debut in China on October 30 with the first smartphone to incorporate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Tipster DigitalChatStation indicated that the base model will retail for RMB 3,999, mirroring the launch price of the iQOO 12. However, iQOO's product manager, Galant V, acknowledged that a price increase is unavoidable due to rising production costs.

DigitalChatStation suggested (via 91Mobiles) that the price for the 12GB + 256GB variant could slightly exceed RMB 3,999, though the confirmed figure remains unverified. Despite improvements in display and chipset technology, retaining last year's pricing seems unlikely. The iQOO executive clarified that the upcoming model's base price would likely surpass RMB 3,999, although no specific figures were provided.

In addition, the executive confirmed that the trade-in program will primarily support iQOO devices, excluding trade-ins for Vivo models. When asked about camera samples from the iQOO 13, the executive advised users to wait for the official launch.

iQOO 13: Battery, Charging Capabilities and Other Key Details Confirmed

Ahead of the release, iQOO has revealed critical details about the device's battery and charging capabilities. The iQOO 13, measuring just 7.99mm thick, houses a robust 6,150mAh battery, according to a Gizmochina report. This capacity stems from advanced third-generation silicon anode materials, which increase battery capacity by 23 percent compared to its predecessor. The phone also incorporates semi-solid low-temperature battery technology, which maintains performance in cold conditions.

To enhance power efficiency during intensive tasks such as video playback, the iQOO 13 employs a high-efficiency cache architecture. This design optimises the operation of the SoC (System on a Chip), extending battery life significantly.

The iQOO 13 will feature a 6.82-inch 2K flat display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. It utilises the BOE Q10 luminescent device with an 8T LTPO circuit design, achieving a 2592Hz refresh rate and offering a DC-like dimming solution for improved eye comfort. Additionally, the device employs circularly polarised light technology to mimic natural light, enhancing visual comfort.

In terms of performance, the iQOO 13 packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Additionally, an in-house Q2 gaming chip is set to enhance gaming capabilities. Camera-wise, the device is expected to feature a 32MP front camera alongside a 50MP triple rear camera system. Pre-installed with OriginOS 5 on Android 15, the iQOO 13 is anticipated for a global release in early December.