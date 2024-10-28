 iQOO 13 launching on October 30 with expected price similar to iQOO 12 and confirmed 6,150mAh battery | Mobile News

iQOO 13 launching on October 30 with expected price similar to iQOO 12 and confirmed 6,150mAh battery

The iQOO 13 is set to launch on October 30 in China, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a confirmed 6,150mAh battery. It is expected to be priced similarly to its predecessor. Here's what we know so far.

Oct 28 2024
Snapdragon 8 Elite processor launched: 5 upcoming flagship smartphones to feature new chipset
iQOO 13
1/5 OnePlus 13: This flagship smartphone is launching on October 31 in China. Rumours suggest that the smartphone may be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for improved performance efficiency. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO OLED display. The OnePlus 15 will likely feature a 50MP triple camera setup and a 6000mAh battery, providing a premium performance. (OnePlus)
iQOO 13
2/5 Xiaomi 15 series: The series may feature two flagship models, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro which will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The series is expected to make its debut this month. Apart from a big performance boost, the series may offer a 6.36-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display and upgraded camera features. Rumours suggest that the Xiaomi 15 will likely be backed by a 5500mAh battery.  (Xiaomi)
iQOO 13
3/5 Honor Magic 7 series: Honor, at the Snapdragon Summit 2024, showcased the Honor Magic 7 series confirming that the smartphone will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The series will officially debut on October 30 in China, before its global launch. Based on the revealed design, the smartphone may come with a quad camera setup, flaunting its capabilities in camera as well as performance.  (Honor)
iQOO 13
4/5 Realme GT 7 Pro: Realme has officially confirmed that the Realme GT 7 Pro will be the first smartphone in India to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Alongside major performance upgrades, the smartphone is rumoured to have partnered with Samsung to provide a quad micro-curved display for  GT 7 Pro. This smartphone will likely make its debut in November.  (Realme)
iQOO 13
5/5  iQOO 13:  Jia Jingdong, the Vice President of Vivo Brand and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy revealed the iQOO 13 would be launched with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 6,150mAh battery. However, the smartphone is not expected to launch until the first week of December.  (iQOO China)
iQOO 13
iQOO 13 is all set to launch on October 30, with an expected price similar to its predecessor, the iQOO 12, despite rising costs (iQOO)

The iQOO 13 is set to debut in China on October 30 with the first smartphone to incorporate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Tipster DigitalChatStation indicated that the base model will retail for RMB 3,999, mirroring the launch price of the iQOO 12. However, iQOO's product manager, Galant V, acknowledged that a price increase is unavoidable due to rising production costs.

DigitalChatStation suggested (via 91Mobiles) that the price for the 12GB + 256GB variant could slightly exceed RMB 3,999, though the confirmed figure remains unverified. Despite improvements in display and chipset technology, retaining last year's pricing seems unlikely. The iQOO executive clarified that the upcoming model's base price would likely surpass RMB 3,999, although no specific figures were provided.

Also read: Samsung may launch two Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year: Here's what to expect

In addition, the executive confirmed that the trade-in program will primarily support iQOO devices, excluding trade-ins for Vivo models. When asked about camera samples from the iQOO 13, the executive advised users to wait for the official launch.

iQOO 13: Battery, Charging Capabilities and Other  Key Details Confirmed

Ahead of the release, iQOO has revealed critical details about the device's battery and charging capabilities. The iQOO 13, measuring just 7.99mm thick, houses a robust 6,150mAh battery, according to a Gizmochina report. This capacity stems from advanced third-generation silicon anode materials, which increase battery capacity by 23 percent compared to its predecessor. The phone also incorporates semi-solid low-temperature battery technology, which maintains performance in cold conditions.

Also read: iPhone users, use these photography hacks to beautifully capture your memories this Diwali

To enhance power efficiency during intensive tasks such as video playback, the iQOO 13 employs a high-efficiency cache architecture. This design optimises the operation of the SoC (System on a Chip), extending battery life significantly.

The iQOO 13 will feature a 6.82-inch 2K flat display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. It utilises the BOE Q10 luminescent device with an 8T LTPO circuit design, achieving a 2592Hz refresh rate and offering a DC-like dimming solution for improved eye comfort. Additionally, the device employs circularly polarised light technology to mimic natural light, enhancing visual comfort.

Also read: iPhone 16 banned in country due to failed Apple promises, phones waiting for IMEI

In terms of performance, the iQOO 13 packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Additionally, an in-house Q2 gaming chip is set to enhance gaming capabilities. Camera-wise, the device is expected to feature a 32MP front camera alongside a 50MP triple rear camera system. Pre-installed with OriginOS 5 on Android 15, the iQOO 13 is anticipated for a global release in early December.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 14:42 IST
