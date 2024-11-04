iQOO 13 set to launch in India soon, Amazon availability confirmed- All details

iQOO 13 is on track for an imminent launch in India and it is confirmed that the smartphone will be sold in the country via Amazon. This flagship smartphone will be among the first in the country to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The brand has also revealed a collaboration with BMW Motorsport, similar to what was seen with its predecessor, ensuring that customers have a unique option upon its release.

iQOO continues its tradition of making its devices exclusive to Amazon in India. The teaser page for the iQOO 13 has gone live on the e-commerce site, showcasing the device alongside the tagline “G.O.A.T (Greatest of all Time) Performance.” These promotional images suggest that the Indian variant will closely resemble the Chinese version, complete with a distinct light ring around the camera area and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Additionally, the device is expected to include a special BMW Motorsport edition.

More about IQOO 13 5G

12 GB RAM

512 GB Storage

Notably, the iQOO 13 will not stand alone in its debut of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in India. The Realme GT 7 Pro is also set to launch via Amazon later this month, indicating a competitive market for high-performance smartphones.

Anticipation for the iQOO 13 builds, especially following the successful launch of the iQOO 12. Many specifications of the iQOO 13 have already surfaced, thanks to its recent announcement in China.

iQOO 13: Specification and Features (China variant)

iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch BOE Q10 8T LTPO 2.0 OLED display with a refresh rate reaching up to 144Hz and support for HDR. It operates on the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, supported by up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. This model includes a Q2 gaming chipset and runs on Android 15 with OriginOS 5 out of the box.

In terms of photography, the device boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a second 50MP sensor with a telephoto lens, and another 50MP ultra-wide sensor, also with OIS. A customizable “Energy Halo” LED ring surrounds the rear camera, offering six dynamic effects and twelve colour combinations. The front-facing camera includes a 32MP sensor.

The iQOO 13 houses a robust 6,150mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging. For security, it features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It also boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring resistance to dust and water. Connectivity options encompass 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.