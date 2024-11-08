iQOO 13 to make its India debut on December 3 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC: Here’s what to expect

iQOO 13 to make its India debut on December 3 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC: Here’s what to expect

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 08 2024, 15:28 IST
Icon
Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy
iQOO 13
1/5 Samsung Galaxy M15: This is a mid-range smartphone which is currently available in the budget segment price due to the Amazon festival sale. The Samsung Galaxy M15 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset for day-to-day performance. It also comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 6000mAh battery for lasting performance. You can get the Samsung Galaxy M15 at a sale price of just Rs.10,999.  (Samsung)
iQOO 13
2/5 Realme NARZO 70x: The next feature-filled budget smartphone in the list is the Realme NARZO 70x. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 6nm 5G processor which claims to offer powerful performance. It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD resolution for crisp visuals. Now, the Realme NARZO 70x is available at a discounted price of just Rs.12249. (Realme )
iQOO 13
3/5 iQOO Z9x: This is a newly launched mid-range smartphone which is powered by the  4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 that claims to offer  560K+ AnTuTu Score for lag-free performance. The iQOO Z9x also features a 6000mAh ultra slim battery that supports 44W FlashCharge. The iQOO Z9x a is priced at Rs.18999, however, during Amazon Sale 2024, buyers can get it for just Rs.13999. (Amazon)
iQOO 13
4/5 Redmi 13C: This is Redmi’s most popular 5G smartphone which is available at an affordable price range. The Redmi 13C comes with a 6.74-inch HD+  display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC paired with 8GB RAM. You can get the Redmi 13C at a discounted price of Rs.8999.  (Redmi )
iQOO 13
5/5 Poco X6 Neo: The next budget smartphone which you can consider buying is the Poco X6 Neo which is a performance-centric smartphone. The Poco X6 Neo is powered by a Dimensity 6080 Processor paired with 8GB RAM and  128GB Storage. It also offers a 5000 mAh Battery and a 108MP main rear camera. The smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs.12999. (Poco)
iQOO 13
icon View all Images
iQOO 13 is set to launch in India on December 3 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. (iQOO)

iQOO has officially confirmed that its flagship device, the iQOO 13, will launch in India on December 3. The announcement, shared by Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, sets the stage for the smartphone's arrival in the country. This device, which was first unveiled in China on October 30, promises to offer cutting-edge technology, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC at its core. Additionally, it will feature iQOO's own Q2 gaming chipset for enhanced performance. The Indian version is expected to mirror many of the specifications found in the Chinese model, ensuring users get a similar experience across regions.

Also read: iPhone 15 series dominate global market, Samsung Galaxy S24 also in top 10

More about IQOO 13 5G
IQOO 13 5G
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.8 inches Display Size
₹64,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iQOO 13: India Availability and Colour Options

The iQOO 13 will be available for purchase through the official iQOO e-store and Amazon, offering easy access to customers eager to get their hands on the latest model. The phone will also come in a Legend Edition variant, which will include blue-black-red tricolour accents and a customizable Halo Light feature for added flair.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro launching soon, to get AI gaming capabilities with 120 FPS

iQOO 13: Specifications and Features

In terms of display, the iQOO 13 will feature a 6.82-inch BOE Q10 AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, providing smooth and vibrant visuals. The smartphone will ship with FuntouchOS 15 on top of Android 15, tailored to suit the Indian market. For memory and storage, the device will likely offer configurations similar to the Chinese model, which supports up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

Also read: Vivo X200 series global launch imminent as official teaser released: Here's what to expect

The camera setup includes three 50MP sensors at the rear, including a telephoto and an ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera also boasts a 50MP sensor for high-quality selfies and video calls. To keep the device running, a large 6,150mAh battery will power the iQOO 13, with support for 120W wired fast charging. For added security, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor will be included, along with an IP68 and IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 15:26 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iQOO 13 to make its India debut on December 3 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC: Here’s what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: November’s Wall Royale Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: November’s Wall Royale Event
GTA 6

GTA 6 still on track for fall 2025 release; GTA 5 surpasses 205 million sales
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Bonus event for free diamonds

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Avail free diamonds from 100% Bonus Top-Up event
Steam launches new game recording tool

Steam launches new game recording tool: Capture, edit, and share gameplay easily without third-party apps
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Switch games, company confirms. Here’s what we know

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets