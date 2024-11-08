iQOO 13 to make its India debut on December 3 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC: Here’s what to expect

iQOO has officially confirmed that its flagship device, the iQOO 13, will launch in India on December 3. The announcement, shared by Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, sets the stage for the smartphone's arrival in the country. This device, which was first unveiled in China on October 30, promises to offer cutting-edge technology, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC at its core. Additionally, it will feature iQOO's own Q2 gaming chipset for enhanced performance. The Indian version is expected to mirror many of the specifications found in the Chinese model, ensuring users get a similar experience across regions.

iQOO 13: India Availability and Colour Options

The iQOO 13 will be available for purchase through the official iQOO e-store and Amazon, offering easy access to customers eager to get their hands on the latest model. The phone will also come in a Legend Edition variant, which will include blue-black-red tricolour accents and a customizable Halo Light feature for added flair.

iQOO 13: Specifications and Features

In terms of display, the iQOO 13 will feature a 6.82-inch BOE Q10 AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, providing smooth and vibrant visuals. The smartphone will ship with FuntouchOS 15 on top of Android 15, tailored to suit the Indian market. For memory and storage, the device will likely offer configurations similar to the Chinese model, which supports up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

The camera setup includes three 50MP sensors at the rear, including a telephoto and an ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera also boasts a 50MP sensor for high-quality selfies and video calls. To keep the device running, a large 6,150mAh battery will power the iQOO 13, with support for 120W wired fast charging. For added security, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor will be included, along with an IP68 and IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.