 iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- All details | Mobile News

iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- All details

iQOO is set to launch the Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro 5G smartphones with advanced chipsets and a large battery soon.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 18 2024, 13:37 IST
iQOO Neo 9 Pro
iQOO plans to launch the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro 5G smartphones soon. (Representative image) (iQOO)

iQOO plans to introduce the Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro 5G smartphones as successors to the Neo 9 Pro 5G, which debuted earlier this year. While the company has not made any official announcements regarding the launch, recent leaks have provided insights into the specifications, design, and anticipated release timeline of the new devices.

iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro: Chipset and Display Features (Leaked)

Reports suggest that iQOO will launch its flagship iQOO 13 5G smartphone on October 30 in China. Additionally, the brand is reportedly developing the iQOO Neo 10 series. A leak from tipster Smart Pikachu indicates that the Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Dimensity 9400 chipsets, respectively. The series will reportedly include a flat display tailored for gaming, boasting a resolution of 1.5K.

You may be interested in

23% OFF
IQOO Z9s
  • Titanium Matte
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹19,998Original price:₹25,999
Buy now
17% OFF
IQOO Z9s Pro
  • Luxe Marble
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹24,998Original price:₹29,999
Buy now
28% OFF
IQOO Z9x
  • Tornado Green
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹12,998Original price:₹17,999
Buy now
23% OFF
IQOO Z9
  • Brushed Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹19,998Original price:₹25,999
Buy now

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- Here what's new

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro: Battery and Charging Capabilities (Leaked)

The leak also mentions that the Neo 10 series will incorporate an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner and a robust 6,500mAh battery. Sources indicate that the devices will debut in December in China. The Neo 10 series is expected to feature a metal middle frame, run on Android 15 with OriginOS 5, and support 100W charging technology.

Also read: Vivo X Fold 4 launch nears: Spotted on certification site with 6,365mAh battery- Details

The Neo 10 series will enter a competitive market, facing rivals such as the OnePlus Ace 5 series, Realme GT Neo 7, and the Redmi K80 lineup. Reports suggest that the Redmi K80 series will launch in November, while the OnePlus Ace 5 and Realme GT Neo 7 may follow suit in November or December.

The Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro will succeed the Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro, which were equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 9300 chipsets, respectively. The Neo 9 Pro remained exclusive to the Chinese market, while the Neo 9 received a broader release outside of China.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition launch confirmed: Know what's coming

The Neo 9 Pro 5G launched in February, and the Neo 10 series is expected to follow a similar timeline next year. While these details stem from leaks and rumors, they provide a glimpse into the potential advancements iQOO may bring with the Neo 10 series, continuing the trend established by its predecessor.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 13:37 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iphone se 4 launch inching closer: camera, design changes reflect in leaked case why apple iphone se 4 and google pixel 9a could be 2025's most exciting phones apple ipad mini 7 vs ipad mini 6: know if you should consider buying the latest xiaomi 15 key specs tipped online: 50mp triple cameras, snapdragon 8 elite and 5,500mah battery and more oneplus 13r tipped to feature snapdragon 8 gen 4 soc: here what’s coming oneplus 13 price hike leaked ahead of launch: know how much it will cost iphone 16 pro max desert titanium model leaked ahead of september 9 launch samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on october 25, may cost over… this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how
Home Mobile Mobile News iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could overhaul honor system with modern influences and GTA inspired gameplay changes
GTA 6 Xbox concerns

GTA 6 Xbox concerns: Will performance issues affect gameplay on Series S console?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event
GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition to exit PS Plus free games on this date- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000

9 phones under Rs. 60000 with the best camera
travel gadgets

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: 5 cool travel gadgets under Rs. 1,500 to make your trips more enjoyable
Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20000

Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under 20000

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets