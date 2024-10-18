iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- All details

iQOO plans to introduce the Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro 5G smartphones as successors to the Neo 9 Pro 5G, which debuted earlier this year. While the company has not made any official announcements regarding the launch, recent leaks have provided insights into the specifications, design, and anticipated release timeline of the new devices.

iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro: Chipset and Display Features (Leaked)

Reports suggest that iQOO will launch its flagship iQOO 13 5G smartphone on October 30 in China. Additionally, the brand is reportedly developing the iQOO Neo 10 series. A leak from tipster Smart Pikachu indicates that the Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Dimensity 9400 chipsets, respectively. The series will reportedly include a flat display tailored for gaming, boasting a resolution of 1.5K.

iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro: Battery and Charging Capabilities (Leaked)

The leak also mentions that the Neo 10 series will incorporate an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner and a robust 6,500mAh battery. Sources indicate that the devices will debut in December in China. The Neo 10 series is expected to feature a metal middle frame, run on Android 15 with OriginOS 5, and support 100W charging technology.

The Neo 10 series will enter a competitive market, facing rivals such as the OnePlus Ace 5 series, Realme GT Neo 7, and the Redmi K80 lineup. Reports suggest that the Redmi K80 series will launch in November, while the OnePlus Ace 5 and Realme GT Neo 7 may follow suit in November or December.

The Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro will succeed the Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro, which were equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 9300 chipsets, respectively. The Neo 9 Pro remained exclusive to the Chinese market, while the Neo 9 received a broader release outside of China.

The Neo 9 Pro 5G launched in February, and the Neo 10 series is expected to follow a similar timeline next year. While these details stem from leaks and rumors, they provide a glimpse into the potential advancements iQOO may bring with the Neo 10 series, continuing the trend established by its predecessor.