iQOO Neo 10 confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and more - All details
iQOO has confirmed the launch of the Neo 10 in India on May 26, with key specs including a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 120W fast charging support and more confirmed.
iQOO has officially announced that the iQOO Neo 10 will launch in India on May 26. The phone will feature the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, making it the first smartphone in India to offer this powerful processor. However, the key details and specifications of the upcoming device have been revealed through microsites on both Amazon India and iQOO India's official websites ahead of the official unveiling later this month. Here's a closer look at what the upcoming device may pack.
iQOO Neo 10: Key Specifications and Features (Confirmed)
The iQOO Neo 10 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 platform, which will offer significant improvements in performance. Compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the new chipset delivers a 31 percent boost in CPU performance and a 49 percent increase in GPU performance. On AnTuTu, it scores over 2.42 million, outpacing competitors like the Dimensity 9300+ and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.
The phone will come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for faster data transfers and app installations. A recent Geekbench listing indicates it will feature 12GB of RAM. For gaming enthusiasts, the iQOO Neo 10 will support 144fps gaming and may include a custom Q1 supercomputing chip for optimised gaming performance.
The device is also expected to feature a large 7000mm² vapour chamber cooling system, which will help the phone keep temperatures stable during extended gaming sessions. Additionally, the device will support bypass charging, which will allow users to charge the phone while gaming without overheating, according to the reports.
Under the hood, the iQOO Neo 10 will house a large 7,000mAh battery coupled with a 120W fast charging support, which aims to offer long-lasting power in a slim 8.9mm chassis, making it the slimmest phone in its category to offer such a large battery.
iQOO Neo 10: Price and Availability
The iQOO Neo 10 will be available in Inferno Red and Chrome Titanium colours. While the official pricing has not been disclosed, it is expected to be priced between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000.
