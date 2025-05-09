iQOO Neo 10 confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and more - All details

iQOO has confirmed the launch of the Neo 10 in India on May 26, with key specs including a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 120W fast charging support and more confirmed.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 09 2025, 14:38 IST
Vivo X200 vs iQOO 13: Which premium smartphone you should buy
iQOO Neo 10
1/5 Design: The Vivo X200 comes with a glass body and aluminium back, giving the design a premium look and feel. It also features a circular camera module featuring a metal ring which gives a defined look. On the other hand, the iQOO 13 features a similar design as the predecessor with a square-shaped camera module. However, it comes with customisable RGB lights which gives a unique touch.  (Vivo)
iQOO Neo 10
2/5 Display: The Vivo X200 features a  6.67-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the iQOO 13 comes with a 6.82-inch 8T LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness, offering a better viewing experience. (iQOO)
iQOO Neo 10
3/5 Performance and battery: The Vivo X200 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.  It is backed by a 5800mAh battery, offering a lasting battery life. On the other hand, the iQOO 13 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and it features a 6000mAh battery.  (Aishwarya Panda)
iQOO Neo 10
4/5 Camera: The Vivo X200 features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telemacro lens with 3x optical zoom. Whereas, the iQOO comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 50MP telephoto lens with 4x lossless zoom. (Amazon)
iQOO Neo 10
5/5 Price: Vivo X200 comes at a starting price of Rs. 65,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Whereas, the iQOO 13 was launched with a starting price of Rs.54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant (Vivo)
iQOO Neo 10
iQOO Neo 10 is set to launch in India on May 26 with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 7,000mAh Battery and more. (iQOO)

iQOO has officially announced that the iQOO Neo 10 will launch in India on May 26. The phone will feature the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, making it the first smartphone in India to offer this powerful processor. However, the key details and specifications of the upcoming device have been revealed through microsites on both Amazon India and iQOO India's official websites ahead of the official unveiling later this month. Here's a closer look at what the upcoming device may pack.

iQOO Neo 10: Key Specifications and Features (Confirmed)

The iQOO Neo 10 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 platform, which will offer significant improvements in performance. Compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the new chipset delivers a 31 percent boost in CPU performance and a 49 percent increase in GPU performance. On AnTuTu, it scores over 2.42 million, outpacing competitors like the Dimensity 9300+ and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The phone will come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for faster data transfers and app installations. A recent Geekbench listing indicates it will feature 12GB of RAM. For gaming enthusiasts, the iQOO Neo 10 will support 144fps gaming and may include a custom Q1 supercomputing chip for optimised gaming performance.

Also read: India-Pak tensions: Top apps and websites to stay informed and safe

The device is also expected to feature a large 7000mm² vapour chamber cooling system, which will help the phone keep temperatures stable during extended gaming sessions. Additionally, the device will support bypass charging, which will allow users to charge the phone while gaming without overheating, according to the reports.

Under the hood, the iQOO Neo 10 will house a large 7,000mAh battery coupled with a 120W fast charging support, which aims to offer long-lasting power in a slim 8.9mm chassis, making it the slimmest phone in its category to offer such a large battery.

Also read: Vivo X200 FE could launch in India in July: Check expected specs, features, price and more

iQOO Neo 10: Price and Availability

The iQOO Neo 10 will be available in Inferno Red and Chrome Titanium colours. While the official pricing has not been disclosed, it is expected to be priced between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000.

First Published Date: 09 May, 14:37 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iQOO Neo 10 confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and more - All details
