iQOO Neo 10 design and key features officially teased on Amazon; India launch imminent - Details

iQOO is preparing to introduce the iQOO Neo 10 to the Indian market, with availability confirmed on Amazon. The company has shared an early teaser, which has revealed an orange-and-white colour scheme and a dual-camera setup on the rear. The teaser also highlights a dual-chip configuration, hinting that the Neo 10 may feature similar performance enhancements seen in the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which included a dedicated graphics chip.

While iQOO has yet to officially confirm all the details, rumours and earlier leaks suggest that the Neo 10 could be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro recently launched in China.

iQOO Neo 10: Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

If the iQOO Neo 10 takes after the Z10 Turbo Pro, users can expect a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. For photography, the phone may feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Additionally, the Indian variant might sport a 32MP front camera, which will replace the 16MP sensor found in the Chinese variant.

Furthermore, the device is likely to come with IP65 dust and water resistance, along with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

One of the most notable features of the Neo 10 is its dual-chip configuration. According to speculations, the device will come with the Snapdragon 8s Gen4 SoC with an in-house Q1 independent graphics chip. This combination is designed to enhance gaming performance, improve frame rates, and manage heat more effectively. The rumoured inclusion of a 7K VC liquid cooling system could further boost the device's gaming capabilities.

iQOO Neo 10: Availability (Confirmed)

The iQOO Neo 10 will be available for purchase via Amazon India and the company's official online store. Although an official launch date is still awaited, the teaser suggests the phone will be unveiled later this month.