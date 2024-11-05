iQOO Neo 10 Pro key specs including 144Hz OLED display, Dimensity 9400 6,000mAh+ battery leaked online- All details

iQOO appears poised to enhance its presence in the affordable flagship market with the upcoming iQOO Neo 10 series. This lineup will reportedly include two models: the Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro. Recent insights from tipster Digital Chat Station shed light on the key features of the Neo 10, which will reportedly utilise the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Now, the spotlight shifts to the Pro variant as new details surface.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro: Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro is set to impress with a flat 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, offering a 144Hz refresh rate. This high-performance screen aims to enhance user experience, particularly for gaming and multimedia consumption. Powering the device will be the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, coupled with options for up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This combination is expected to deliver robust performance for a range of applications.

Photography enthusiasts can anticipate a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.56 aperture, complemented by a secondary 50MP sensor, likely designed for ultra-wide shots. However, details regarding the front-facing camera remain unavailable at this time.

Battery life will not disappoint, as the Neo 10 Pro is rumoured to include a 6,000mAh battery. Users can expect rapid recharging capabilities with support for 120W fast charging. The device will utilise a plastic frame, consistent with the design of its predecessor, and will implement a Goodix ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric security, replacing the optical sensor used in earlier models.

Pricing details for the iQOO Neo 10 series have yet to emerge. The market awaits to see if iQOO will retain its competitive pricing strategy, despite the series' enhanced specifications.

iQOO Neo 10 Series: Launch Date (Expected)

The launch date for the iQOO Neo 10 series is projected for November in China. This timeline diverges from iQOO's usual practice of December releases for the Neo series. As for its entry into the Indian market, iQOO has not confirmed plans. However, based on previous launches, many anticipate that the Neo 10 Pro could reach Indian consumers in January or February.