iQOO Neo 10S Pro Plus tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 6.8-inch display and more: Report

The iQOO Neo 10R will make its debut in India on March 11, but iQOO is also preparing for the release of a new smartphone in the Neo 11 series in China. The iQOO Neo 10S Pro Plus is set to debut as part of the upcoming lineup, following the release of the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro. Information regarding the device has recently emerged, which has revealed some key specifications ahead of its official announcement.

iQOO Neo 10S Pro Plus: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

The iQOO Neo 10S Pro Plus is expected to be a premium offering within the Neo 10S Pro series. The latest leaks, shared by tipster Digital Chat Station (via GSMarena), suggest that the device will feature a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The processor will be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a storage option ranging from 512GB to 1TB, powered by UFS 4.0 technology. Additionally, the smartphone is anticipated to sport a 6.8-inch 2K OLED display, enhancing the overall visual experience.

The device is also rumored to include Vivo's custom graphics chip, aimed at boosting performance, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, the Neo 10S Pro Plus is likely to launch alongside the Neo 10S Pro in the first half of 2025.

As for the camera setup, the iQOO Neo 10S Pro Plus is expected to feature a dual-rear camera system, which will likely include a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, a 16MP front-facing camera is expected to be included.

Though details are still limited, the Neo 10S Pro Plus is predicted to share many similarities with the Neo 10 Pro. The device could come equipped with a large 6,100mAh battery, supporting 120W fast charging for quick power-ups. The device will likely run on OriginOS 5, based on Android 15, providing users with an intuitive interface and smooth performance.

In addition to the Neo 10S Pro Plus, iQOO is expected to launch the Neo 10S Pro, which may feature the new Dimensity 9400+ chipset. This device could debut in China on April 11, 2025, marking another significant release in iQOO's Neo series.