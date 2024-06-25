 iQOO Neo 9S Pro Plus specifications released ahead of launch- Processor, Display, Camera and all details | Mobile News

iQOO Neo 9S Pro Plus specifications released ahead of launch- Processor, Display, Camera and all details

iQOO is preparing to launch the Neo 9S Pro Plus with three major upgrades, including a new chipset and enhanced features. Another model, the iQOO Z9 Turbo Plus, is also expected.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 25 2024, 14:12 IST
iQOO Neo 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Know details. (iQOO)

iQOO has been actively expanding its Neo series in China, recently unveiling the Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro models powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 9300 chipsets, respectively, in December 2023. The international variant of the Neo 9 Pro utilised the Snapdragon processor. Following this, last month saw the debut of the iQOO Neo 9S Pro featuring the all-new Dimensity 9300+ chip in China. Now, reports suggest the brand is gearing up for the launch of the iQOO Neo 9S Pro Plus in its domestic market, promising three significant upgrades.

Successor to the iQOO Neo 9S Pro

According to leaked information from Digital Chat Station, reported by Gizmochina, the iQOO Neo 9S Pro Plus will mirror the specifications of the Chinese variant of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, with notable advancements in chipset, battery capacity, and fingerprint sensor technology.

Also read: OnePlus to announce new Watch 2R, Ace 3 Pro, Pad Pro, and Buds 3 on June 27

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro originally boasted a Dimensity 9300 chip, a 5,160mAh battery, and an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor. In contrast, the Neo 9S Pro+ is rumoured to debut with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, an enhanced battery capacity, and an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor.

iQOO Neo 9S Pro Plus: Expected Specifications

Expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, the device is anticipated to sport a 16-megapixel front camera and a dual 50-megapixel rear camera setup with OIS support. Additional features may include up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage, and support for 120W fast charging.

Also read: iPhone 16 redesign to feature vertical cameras, Pro series to add dedicated shutter button, leaked cases reveal

Z9 Turbo Plus

In parallel with the Neo 9S Pro plus, iQOO may also introduce the iQOO Z9 Turbo Plus, another upcoming model teased by the same source. Positioned as an affordable alternative, the Z9 Turbo+ is expected to feature the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. However, specific details about this device remain scarce at this time.

Also read: Apple used this iPhone app to record its events, and now it's available for a few Android phones - All details

As anticipation builds for these new releases from iQOO, enthusiasts await further updates regarding availability and pricing, which could potentially reshape the competitive landscape in the smartphone market.

First Published Date: 25 Jun, 14:12 IST
