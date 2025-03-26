iQOO Z10 colour variants, chip, and more revealed: Know what’s coming

iQOO Z10 will come in two colour options, Stellar Black and Glacier Silver. Know what’s coming ahead of the April 11 launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 26 2025, 08:50 IST
iQOO Z10 colour variants, chip, and more revealed: Know what’s coming
iQOO Z10 launching soon in India, here’s everything we expect so far. (iQOO)

iQOO is all set to unveil is new generation Z series smartphone, the iQOO Z10 in India. The company has already announced the launch date for April 11, along with its massive 7300mAh battery. Now, as the launch nears, more details surrounding the smartphone are being revealed, giving us a glimpse into what the new iQOO Z series model has in store for users. In a new post, iQOO has revealed the Z10's colour variants and has given us a small hint about the processor. Therefore, if you have been waiting for this mid-ranger, then know what the new iQOO Z10 will offer during launch.

Also read: iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro, Z10x, Z10 battery, display and chipset details tipped online- All details

iQOO Z10 colour variants

After revealing iQOO Z10's biggest battery, the company has officially revealed the smartphone's colour options. In a new X post, it was revealed that the iQOO Z10 will be announced in two shades, Stellar Black and Glacier Silver. Alongside the colour options, the company has also given us a hint about the processor used in the smartphone. In the shared post, iQOO has tagged Snapdragon for the Z10 launch, raising speculations for the use of a Snapragon chip.

Considering the colour variants, the iQOO Z10 looks very similar to China's vivo Y300 Pro+, which is set to be launched on March 31. For the smartphone, the company has revealed that it will be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and a 7,300 mAh battery. Therefore, we expect the iQOO Z10 to be a rebranded version of the vivo Y300 Pro+.

Also read: Realme P3 Ultra vs iQOO Neo 10R: Which performance-centric smartphone is worth the money

iQOO Z10: What to expect

In a recent spotting, the iQOO Z10 was also spotted on AnTuTu benchmark, which revealed the scores and storage variant. In the benchmark testing, the smartphone achieved a 765,324 AnTuTu score, hinting towards Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and Adreno 810 GPU. Additionally, it was spotted to offer UFS 2.2 storage, however, the exact storage space is yet to be revealed. Now, we simply have to wait a couple of days to confirm what the iQOO Z10 will look like and if it's similar to China's vivo Y300 Pro+.

Also read: OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Battle of performance-oriented flagships - Specs, features, and price compared

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 08:50 IST
