iQOO Z10 price tipped ahead of launch on April 11: Know what’s expected

iQOO has been actively teasing its new generation Z series smartphone, the iQOO Z10, showcasing its upgraded design, features, and more. While it's a flagship smartphone, the smartphone packs some premium features, making it worth considering in the mid-range smartphone market. As of now, we still have a few days left before the iQOO Z10 launch, however, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have already revealed the specs and features. In the latest leak, we may also have the expected price of the smartphone. Therefore, know what's coming ahead of the iQOO Z10 launch on April 11.

Also read: iQOO Z10 colour variants, chip, and more revealed: Know what's coming

You may be interested in 10% OFF 10% OFF IQOO 13 5G Legend

Legend 12 GB / 16 GB RAM

12 GB / 16 GB RAM 256 GB / 512 GB Storage iQOO Z9s 5G 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.78 inches Display Size IQOO Z9s Titanium Matte

Titanium Matte 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 23% OFF 23% OFF IQOO Z9s Pro Luxe Marble

Luxe Marble 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

iQOO Z10 price in India

According to a Smartprix report, the iQOO Z10 will likely be announced in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. It is expected that the base storage model could cost Rs.21999 in India, which is slightly higher than the predecessor. However, the report also highlighted a Rs.2000 bank discount, which brings the price down to Rs.19999.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iQOO has already confirmed that the smartphone will be available in two colour options, Glacier Silver and Stellar Black. Additionally, the iQOO Z10 will be available for sale on Amazon. Know what the upcoming iQOO Z series smartphones have in store for users.

Also read: iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro, Z10x, Z10 battery, display and chipset details tipped online- All details

iQOO Z10 launch: Specs and features

The iQOO Z10 is confirmed to feature a quad-curved display with up to 5000nits peak brightness. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB RAM. The company has also confirmed that the iQOO Z10 will be backed by a massive 7,300mAh battery that will support a 90W FlashCharge. The company claims that the smartphone will charge to 50% in just 33 minutes.

Based on the revealed design, the iQOO Z10 features a dual-camera setup that will likely include a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, it may feature a 32MP selfie camera.

Also read: Realme P3 Ultra vs iQOO Neo 10R: Which performance-centric smartphone is worth the money

Now, in just a couple of days, iQOO is slated to confirm all the detailed specs during the official launch. Therefore, we will have to wait till April 11.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!