iQOO Z10 price tipped ahead of launch on April 11: Know what’s expected

The iQOO Z10 price has been leaked, showcasing a slight increase. Here’s what we know about the launch so far.

iQOO Z10 is launching on April 11 with a 7300mAh battery. (iQOO)

iQOO has been actively teasing its new generation Z series smartphone, the iQOO Z10, showcasing its upgraded design, features, and more. While it's a flagship smartphone, the smartphone packs some premium features, making it worth considering in the mid-range smartphone market. As of now, we still have a few days left before the iQOO Z10 launch, however, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have already revealed the specs and features. In the latest leak, we may also have the expected price of the smartphone. Therefore, know what's coming ahead of the iQOO Z10 launch on April 11.

iQOO Z10 price in India

According to a Smartprix report, the iQOO Z10 will likely be announced in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. It is expected that the base storage model could cost Rs.21999 in India, which is slightly higher than the predecessor. However, the report also highlighted a Rs.2000 bank discount, which brings the price down to Rs.19999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iQOO has already confirmed that the smartphone will be available in two colour options, Glacier Silver and Stellar Black. Additionally, the iQOO Z10 will be available for sale on Amazon. Know what the upcoming iQOO Z series smartphones have in store for users.

iQOO Z10 launch: Specs and features

The iQOO Z10 is confirmed to feature a quad-curved display with up to 5000nits peak brightness. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB RAM. The company has also confirmed that the iQOO Z10 will be backed by a massive 7,300mAh battery that will support a 90W FlashCharge. The company claims that the smartphone will charge to 50% in just 33 minutes.

Based on the revealed design, the iQOO Z10 features a dual-camera setup that will likely include a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, it may feature a 32MP selfie camera.

Now, in just a couple of days, iQOO is slated to confirm all the detailed specs during the official launch. Therefore, we will have to wait till April 11.

