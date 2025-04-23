iQOO Z10 Turbo and Turbo Pro display details tipped online ahead of the launch - All details

iQOO is set to launch its latest Z series smartphones, Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro, in China on April 28. According to reports, the upcoming devices will feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED LTPS display with a 1.5K resolution. However, the iQOO has already revealed several key features of the device ahead of the official announcement, including chipset, battery details and design.

iQOO Z10 Turbo Series: Display Details (Confirmed)

According to a teaser released by the brand, the Z10 Turbo series will feature a TCL Huaxing C9+ flat OLED display, and up to 144Hz refresh rate and a 3000Hz rapid touch sampling rate. Furthermore, the iQOO claims that the brightness could reach a maximum of 2000 nits, with local peak brightness levels of up to 4400 nits at 25 percent APL and 5500 nits at 1 percent APL (average picture level). The screen will include global DC dimming as well as ultra-high frequency PWM dimming at 4320Hz for enhanced visual quality.

Moreover, the Z10 Turbo series has been certified as an SGS Five-star Sunlight Screen and will be equipped with the flagship-level temperature sensor.

iQOO Z10 Turbo, iQOO Z10 Turbo: Key Features (Expected)

iQOO has confirmed that the upcoming iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro will include a 7,000mAh battery coupled with a 120W fast charger. The phone is expected to fully charge in 33 minutes, a notable improvement over its predecessor, the Z9 Turbo. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10 Turbo will feature a 7,620mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

The iQOO Z10 Turbo is expected to run on the Dimensity 8400 chipset, while the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The iQOO Z10 Turbo is expected to include a 50MP + 2MP dual-camera setup, while the Pro version may feature a 50MP + 8MP dual-camera configuration.