iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro spotted with new Snapdragon chip in Geekbench listing, reports say
The alleged iQOO Z10 series has been spotted on Geekbench. Here are the details.
The iQOO Z9 series is quite popular, and now it seems like iQOO is gearing up to launch the iQOO Z10 series, including the iQOO Z10 Turbo and the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro. As spotted by 91mobiles, the iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro were found on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset, expected to be a nerfed version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is the current Qualcomm flagship powering devices like the iQOO 13 and the OnePlus 13.
Also Read: Apple under fire: Over ₹1.58 lakh crore lawsuit alleges unfair fees and anti-competitive practices- Details
You may be interested in
- Legend
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Titanium Matte
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Tornado Green
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Brushed Green
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
Here's what the Geekbench listing has revealed
As noted by 91mobiles, the devices—the iQOO Z10 Turbo and the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro—were listed on Geekbench, sporting the model number V2453A. Notably, this listing also gives us a look at the upcoming Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset.
mobile to buy?
The Snapdragon 8s Elite features a prime core clocked at 3.21 GHz, three cores at 3.01 GHz, two cores at 2.8 GHz, and two cores at 2.02 GHz.
In the Geekbench test, the devices scored 1967 points in the single-core test and 5827 points in the multi-core test. Memory information suggests the device will have 10.95 GB of RAM, which could likely be 12 GB in reality. The listing also reveals that the device will run on Android 15.
Also Read: ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra confirmed to launch on February 6: Check expected features, specs and more
What else do we know about the iQOO Z10 series?
Reports suggest that the series could feature a massive 7000 mAh battery, support 144Hz displays, and come with a 50 MP primary camera. It remains to be seen when the alleged devices will be announced and when they will launch in India.
Also Read: OnePlus 13 Amazon Exchange offer: How to buy the latest OnePlus mobile under ₹40,000
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71736844139034