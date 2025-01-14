iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro spotted with new Snapdragon chip in Geekbench listing, reports say

The alleged iQOO Z10 series has been spotted on Geekbench. Here are the details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 14 2025, 14:21 IST
iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro spotted with new Snapdragon chip in Geekbench listing, reports say
iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro could come with the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. (iQOO)

The iQOO Z9 series is quite popular, and now it seems like iQOO is gearing up to launch the iQOO Z10 series, including the iQOO Z10 Turbo and the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro. As spotted by 91mobiles, the iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro were found on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset, expected to be a nerfed version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is the current Qualcomm flagship powering devices like the iQOO 13 and the OnePlus 13.

Here's what the Geekbench listing has revealed

As noted by 91mobiles, the devices—the iQOO Z10 Turbo and the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro—were listed on Geekbench, sporting the model number V2453A. Notably, this listing also gives us a look at the upcoming Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Snapdragon 8s Elite features a prime core clocked at 3.21 GHz, three cores at 3.01 GHz, two cores at 2.8 GHz, and two cores at 2.02 GHz.

In the Geekbench test, the devices scored 1967 points in the single-core test and 5827 points in the multi-core test. Memory information suggests the device will have 10.95 GB of RAM, which could likely be 12 GB in reality. The listing also reveals that the device will run on Android 15.

What else do we know about the iQOO Z10 series? 

Reports suggest that the series could feature a massive 7000 mAh battery, support 144Hz displays, and come with a 50 MP primary camera. It remains to be seen when the alleged devices will be announced and when they will launch in India.

First Published Date: 14 Jan, 14:21 IST
