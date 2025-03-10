iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro, Z10x, Z10 battery, display and chipset details tipped online- All details

iQOO's upcoming Z10 series has sparked significant buzz as leaks about its specifications, chipset details, and launch timeline have surfaced online. The latest information, shared by Digital Chat Station, hints at a lineup that includes four models: the Z10x, Z10, Z10 Turbo, and Z10 Turbo Pro. According to the tipster's Weibo post, the series will launch in phases, with the Z10 Turbo models arriving first, followed by the Z10x later in the year.

iQOO Z10 Turbo, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to the leaks, the iQOO Z10 Turbo is poised to come with MediaTek's Dimensity 8400 chipset, which is designed to offer robust performance for gaming and multitasking. The iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, a higher-end variant, could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon SM8735, rumoured to be the upcoming Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC. This move would position the Z10 Turbo Pro as one of the most powerful mid-range options in iQOO's lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge likely to be priced around $1200- Here's what we know

Both the iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro are expected to sport a dedicated display chip and a 6.78-inch LTPS screen, boasting a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. These devices aim to deliver an immersive viewing experience, ideal for gaming and multimedia use. Battery performance is another standout feature, with the Z10 Turbo rumored to come with a 7500mAh or 7600mAh battery and 90W fast charging. The Z10 Turbo Pro, on the other hand, is expected to offer a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging for swift recharges.

On the camera front, both models are expected to feature a 50MP IMX882 main sensor and a 16MP front camera, similar to previous models in the Z series.

The iQOO Z10x, the more budget-friendly option in the series, is said to come with an LCD panel and a new MediaTek chipset. It is expected to launch in the third quarter of the year. The Z10, meanwhile, is set to incorporate the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (SM7750) and an OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. While the exact launch timing for the iQOO Z10 is still unclear, it is expected to debut alongside the iQOO Z10x.