iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro, Z10x, Z10 battery, display and chipset details tipped online- All details

iQOO’s Z10 series is set to launch soon, with key specs including chipset, battery capacities, and display features across multiple models, leaked online ahead of launch.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 10 2025, 13:21 IST
Vivo X200 vs iQOO 13: Which premium smartphone you should buy
iQOO Z10 Turbo
1/5 Design: The Vivo X200 comes with a glass body and aluminium back, giving the design a premium look and feel. It also features a circular camera module featuring a metal ring which gives a defined look. On the other hand, the iQOO 13 features a similar design as the predecessor with a square-shaped camera module. However, it comes with customisable RGB lights which gives a unique touch.  (Vivo)
iQOO Z10 Turbo
2/5 Display: The Vivo X200 features a  6.67-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the iQOO 13 comes with a 6.82-inch 8T LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness, offering a better viewing experience. (iQOO)
iQOO Z10 Turbo
3/5 Performance and battery: The Vivo X200 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.  It is backed by a 5800mAh battery, offering a lasting battery life. On the other hand, the iQOO 13 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and it features a 6000mAh battery.  (Aishwarya Panda)
iQOO Z10 Turbo
4/5 Camera: The Vivo X200 features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telemacro lens with 3x optical zoom. Whereas, the iQOO comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 50MP telephoto lens with 4x lossless zoom. (Amazon)
iQOO Z10 Turbo
5/5 Price: Vivo X200 comes at a starting price of Rs. 65,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Whereas, the iQOO 13 was launched with a starting price of Rs.54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant (Vivo)
iQOO Z10 Turbo
iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro, iQOO Z10x, iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10 series launch date, Z10 Turbo Pro chipset, Z10 Turbo chipset, Z10 Turbo Pro specs, Z10 Turbo features (iQOO)

iQOO's upcoming Z10 series has sparked significant buzz as leaks about its specifications, chipset details, and launch timeline have surfaced online. The latest information, shared by Digital Chat Station, hints at a lineup that includes four models: the Z10x, Z10, Z10 Turbo, and Z10 Turbo Pro. According to the tipster's Weibo post, the series will launch in phases, with the Z10 Turbo models arriving first, followed by the Z10x later in the year.

iQOO Z10 Turbo, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to the leaks, the iQOO Z10 Turbo is poised to come with MediaTek's Dimensity 8400 chipset, which is designed to offer robust performance for gaming and multitasking. The iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, a higher-end variant, could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon SM8735, rumoured to be the upcoming Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC. This move would position the Z10 Turbo Pro as one of the most powerful mid-range options in iQOO's lineup.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge likely to be priced around $1200- Here's what we know

Both the iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro are expected to sport a dedicated display chip and a 6.78-inch LTPS screen, boasting a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. These devices aim to deliver an immersive viewing experience, ideal for gaming and multimedia use. Battery performance is another standout feature, with the Z10 Turbo rumored to come with a 7500mAh or 7600mAh battery and 90W fast charging. The Z10 Turbo Pro, on the other hand, is expected to offer a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging for swift recharges.

Also read: Tecno unveils Camon 40 series: Four new models with advanced AI features and 5G support

On the camera front, both models are expected to feature a 50MP IMX882 main sensor and a 16MP front camera, similar to previous models in the Z series.

Also read: Realme P3 Ultra with improved design and features officially teased in India: Know what's coming

The iQOO Z10x, the more budget-friendly option in the series, is said to come with an LCD panel and a new MediaTek chipset. It is expected to launch in the third quarter of the year. The Z10, meanwhile, is set to incorporate the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (SM7750) and an OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. While the exact launch timing for the iQOO Z10 is still unclear, it is expected to debut alongside the iQOO Z10x.

First Published Date: 10 Mar, 13:21 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets