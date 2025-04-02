iQOO Z10X confirmed to launch in India on April 11: Check expected features, price and more
iQOO is set to launch the Z10X in India on the 11th of April, with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a 6,500 mAh battery and a dual camera setup.
iQOO is set to unveil the iQOO Z10X in India on April 11, alongside the standard iQOO Z10. The company has shared the design and highlighted some important specifications of the upcoming Z10X, including details about its chipset and battery. The teaser shows the phone in a blue colour variant, featuring a dual rear camera setup. Prior to this, the iQOO Z10X was listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at a soon-to-occur launch in India.
iQOO Z10X: India Launch Date
A live Amazon microsite has confirmed that the iQOO Z10X will be available for purchase in India through the platform, with the launch scheduled for April 11. The microsite provides a clear look at the device's blue-coloured design. The back panel houses a rectangular camera module at the top left, which holds two camera sensors, a ring light, and an LED flash. The bottom of the phone features a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, SIM card slot, and microphone.
mobile to buy?
iQOO Z10X: Key Features (Expected)
The iQOO Z10X will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, built on a 4nm process. The device is expected to deliver an AnTuTu score of over 7,28,000, positioning it as a top contender in its category. The microsite suggests that the Z10X will be among the fastest smartphones in its price segment. Pricing is rumoured to be below Rs. 15,000 for the base model, which will offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The company may introduce additional variants at the time of launch.
The iQOO Z10X will feature a large 6,500mAh battery. While further specifications are yet to be revealed, more information will likely emerge in the coming days as the launch date approaches.
iQOO Z10X: Price and Availability
On the other hand, the iQOO Z10, which will also launch alongside the Z10X, is expected to be priced below Rs. 22,000. This model will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, come with a 7,300mAh battery, and support 90W FlashCharge. It will also include a 5,000-nit peak brightness display and be available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colours.
