iQOO Z10X confirmed to launch in India on April 11: Check expected features, price and more

iQOO is set to unveil the iQOO Z10X in India on April 11, alongside the standard iQOO Z10. The company has shared the design and highlighted some important specifications of the upcoming Z10X, including details about its chipset and battery. The teaser shows the phone in a blue colour variant, featuring a dual rear camera setup. Prior to this, the iQOO Z10X was listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at a soon-to-occur launch in India.

iQOO Z10X: India Launch Date

A live Amazon microsite has confirmed that the iQOO Z10X will be available for purchase in India through the platform, with the launch scheduled for April 11. The microsite provides a clear look at the device's blue-coloured design. The back panel houses a rectangular camera module at the top left, which holds two camera sensors, a ring light, and an LED flash. The bottom of the phone features a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, SIM card slot, and microphone.

You may be interested in 10% OFF 10% OFF IQOO 13 5G Legend

Legend 12 GB / 16 GB RAM

12 GB / 16 GB RAM 256 GB / 512 GB Storage iQOO Z9s 5G 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.78 inches Display Size IQOO Z9s Titanium Matte

Titanium Matte 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 23% OFF 23% OFF IQOO Z9s Pro Luxe Marble

Luxe Marble 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Realme GT 7 officially confirmed to launch this month with Dimensity 9400+ chipset

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iQOO Z10X: Key Features (Expected)

The iQOO Z10X will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, built on a 4nm process. The device is expected to deliver an AnTuTu score of over 7,28,000, positioning it as a top contender in its category. The microsite suggests that the Z10X will be among the fastest smartphones in its price segment. Pricing is rumoured to be below Rs. 15,000 for the base model, which will offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The company may introduce additional variants at the time of launch.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series launch date tipped online: Know when and what to expect

The iQOO Z10X will feature a large 6,500mAh battery. While further specifications are yet to be revealed, more information will likely emerge in the coming days as the launch date approaches.

Also read: OnePlus 13T officially confirmed for launch in April: Check expected features, price and more

iQOO Z10X: Price and Availability

On the other hand, the iQOO Z10, which will also launch alongside the Z10X, is expected to be priced below Rs. 22,000. This model will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, come with a 7,300mAh battery, and support 90W FlashCharge. It will also include a 5,000-nit peak brightness display and be available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colours.