iQOO Z10X confirmed to launch in India on April 11: Check expected features, price and more

iQOO is set to launch the Z10X in India on the 11th of April, with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a 6,500 mAh battery and a dual camera setup.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 02 2025, 13:23 IST
Icon
OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Here's what upcoming flagship may look like
iQOO Z10X
1/5 Display: The OnePlus 13 is rumoured to feature a 6.82-inch flat QHD+ LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and  4500 nits peak brightness, showcasing a significant upgrade from its predecessor. The iQOO 13 is expected to come with a 6.82-inch BOE Q10 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth user experience. (iQOO China)
iQOO Z10X
2/5 Camera: The OnePlus 13 may come with a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera, a  50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the other hand, iQOO 13 will likely feature a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, OnePlus may offer a 32MP camera, whereas, iQOO may offer a 50MP camera.  (OnePlus )
iQOO Z10X
3/5 Performance: Both the OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 are confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Both smartphones may offer 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage for improved performance efficiency. iQOO 13 will run on OriginOS 5 based on Android 15 and OnePlus 13 will run on ColourOS based on Android 15.  (Amazon)
iQOO Z10X
4/5 Battery:  OnePlus 13 is rumoured to be backed by a 6000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Whereas, iQOO 13 is expected to come with a 6150mAh battery with 120W charging support.Image caption 5: (OnePlus)
iQOO Z10X
5/5 Price:  In terms of price, the OnePlus 13 price is expected to be 5,000 to 10,000 more expensive than last year’s OnePlus 12. Therefore, it may cost around Rs.70000. For iQOO 13, the India price is expected to be around 55,000, showcasing a major price despite having similar specifications.  (iQOO)
iQOO Z10X
icon View all Images
iQOO Z10X is set to launch in India on April 11 with a Dimensity 7300 chipset and 6,500mAh battery. (Amazon)

iQOO is set to unveil the iQOO Z10X in India on April 11, alongside the standard iQOO Z10. The company has shared the design and highlighted some important specifications of the upcoming Z10X, including details about its chipset and battery. The teaser shows the phone in a blue colour variant, featuring a dual rear camera setup. Prior to this, the iQOO Z10X was listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at a soon-to-occur launch in India.

iQOO Z10X: India Launch Date

A live Amazon microsite has confirmed that the iQOO Z10X will be available for purchase in India through the platform, with the launch scheduled for April 11. The microsite provides a clear look at the device's blue-coloured design. The back panel houses a rectangular camera module at the top left, which holds two camera sensors, a ring light, and an LED flash. The bottom of the phone features a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, SIM card slot, and microphone.

You may be interested in

10% OFF
IQOO 13 5G
  • Legend
  • 12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹59,998Original price:₹66,999
Buy now
iQOO Z9s 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.78 inches Display Size
₹21,998
Check details
IQOO Z9s
  • Titanium Matte
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹21,998
Check details
23% OFF
IQOO Z9s Pro
  • Luxe Marble
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹22,999Original price:₹29,999
Buy now

Also read: Realme GT 7 officially confirmed to launch this month with Dimensity 9400+ chipset

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iQOO Z10X: Key Features (Expected)

The iQOO Z10X will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, built on a 4nm process. The device is expected to deliver an AnTuTu score of over 7,28,000, positioning it as a top contender in its category. The microsite suggests that the Z10X will be among the fastest smartphones in its price segment. Pricing is rumoured to be below Rs. 15,000 for the base model, which will offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The company may introduce additional variants at the time of launch.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series launch date tipped online: Know when and what to expect

The iQOO Z10X will feature a large 6,500mAh battery. While further specifications are yet to be revealed, more information will likely emerge in the coming days as the launch date approaches.

Also read: OnePlus 13T officially confirmed for launch in April: Check expected features, price and more

iQOO Z10X: Price and Availability

On the other hand, the iQOO Z10, which will also launch alongside the Z10X, is expected to be priced below Rs. 22,000. This model will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, come with a 7,300mAh battery, and support 90W FlashCharge. It will also include a 5,000-nit peak brightness display and be available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colours.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 13:23 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iQOO Z10X confirmed to launch in India on April 11: Check expected features, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6 could expand Red Dead Redemption 2’s conditions system for a more immersive experience
Games

Top 5 must-play games launching in April 2025 for PS5, Xbox, and PC you can't miss
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo teases new mouse-style feature for Switch 2 ahead of major reveal event tomorrow
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 might not arrive anytime soon, says Take-Two Interactive boss
Nintendo Today app

Nintendo launches new Android app to keep users updated on Switch 2 and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets