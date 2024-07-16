iQoo Z9 Lite 5G launched in India: 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery at Rs.10,499

iQoo has introduced its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G, in India. The new entry in the Z-series is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and offers up to 6GB of RAM. The device operates on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14.

Price and availability

The iQoo Z9 Lite 5G is priced at Rs.10,499 for the base model, which includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A variant with 6GB of RAM and the same storage capacity is available for Rs.11,499. Customers using ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank debit or credit cards, as well as EMI transactions, can avail of a Rs. 500 instant discount until July 31. The smartphone will be available in Aqua Flow and Mocha Brown colour options starting July 20, via Amazon, the company's online store, and various retail outlets.

Specifications and features

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z9 Lite 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone includes 128GB of inbuilt storage and supports connectivity options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

For photography, the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4) on the back. The front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0) situated in a water-drop style cutout.

The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 15W charging through the included charger. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Additional sensors on the device are an accelerometer, e-compass, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. The phone has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 163.63x75.58x8.3mm and weighs 185g.

With the launch of the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G, iQoo expands its budget smartphone lineup, offering a blend of features such as a high-resolution camera, a substantial battery, and the latest Android OS. The handset will be available for purchase starting July 20, catering to consumers looking for affordable 5G options.

