iQOO Z9 set to launch in India today: From features to price, know what the leaks suggest

Just weeks after unveiling the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, the tech giant is set for another unveiling, this time with the iQOO Z9. The smartphone is likely to be the company's latest offering in the mid-range segment and is expected to go up against the likes of Poco X6 and the recently launched Nothing Phone 2a. While official information is still under wraps, leaks have given us hints about what the iQOO Z9 could offer to consumers. From features to price, know what the leaks suggest about the iQOO Z9.

iQOO Z9: Leaked features, specifications

As per the reports, the iQOO Z9 will feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1200 Hz instant touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may have a peak brightness of 1800 nits. iQOO has already confirmed that the iQOO Z9 will get the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC under the hood, which it claims to be the fastest in its segment. It is confirmed to get 16GB RAM (8GB+8GB Extended). iQOO says the iQOO Z9 will run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. It is expected to get 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

On the back, the iQOO Z9 may sport a dual camera setup headlined by a Sony 50MP primary camera with OIS. The smartphone is likely to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with fast-charging capabilities, which promises 17.4 hours of video playback and 5.9 hours of gaming. It is confirmed to also feature dual stereo speakers, enhancing the audio experience with immersive and high-quality sound output.

iQOO Z9: Leaked pricing

The iQOO Z9 is the company's upcoming offering in the mid-range segment and is likely to be priced accordingly, especially since it faces competition from the likes of Poco X6 and Nothing Phone 2a. As per tipster Yogesh Brar, the iQOO Z9 could be priced around Rs. 20000, while it may also go all the way up to Rs. 25000.

Do note that the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is an official confirmation by iQOO, which is expected to come when the iQOO Z9 launches today, March 12, at 12 PM IST. The official event can be live-streamed on YouTube as well as iQOO's social media channels.

