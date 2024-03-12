 iQOO Z9 set to launch in India today: From features to price, know what the leaks suggest | Mobile News

iQOO Z9 set to launch in India today: From features to price, know what the leaks suggest

Leaks have given us hints about what the iQOO Z9 could offer to consumers including an AMOLED display and 5000mAh battery. From features to price, know what the leaks suggest about the iQOO Z9.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 12 2024, 11:46 IST
Icon
iQOO Neo 9 Pro campaign with Dulquer Salmaan sparks excitement and anticipation
iQOO Z9
1/6 1. Collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan: iQOO partners with Dulquer Salmaan for their latest digital campaign, promoting the upcoming iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone. 
image caption
2/6 2. Teasing campaign concept: Developed by Schbang and iQOO, the campaign features Dulquer Salman dropping hints about an exciting reveal, building anticipation among the audience.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 3. Playful banter with tech creators: Popular tech creators engage in lively banter with Dulquer Salmaan, adding to the excitement surrounding the iQOO Neo 9 Pro launch.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 4. Highlighting smartphone features:The campaign video, released on February 18, showcases the smartphone's premium leather design, vibrant dual-tone display, and powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 5. CEO's perspective: Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, emphasizes Dulquer's role in showcasing the iQOO Neo 9 Pro's exceptional performance and multitasking capabilities.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 6. Dulquer Salmaan's thoughts:Expressing his excitement, Dulquer Salmaan shares his alignment with iQOO's ethos of expertise and excellence, anticipating the iQOO Neo 9 Pro launch.   (Amazon)
iQOO Z9
icon View all Images
The iQOO Z9 is set to launch today, March 12 at 12 PM IST. Check expected features, price and more. (iQOO)

Just weeks after unveiling the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, the tech giant is set for another unveiling, this time with the iQOO Z9. The smartphone is likely to be the company's latest offering in the mid-range segment and is expected to go up against the likes of Poco X6 and the recently launched Nothing Phone 2a. While official information is still under wraps, leaks have given us hints about what the iQOO Z9 could offer to consumers. From features to price, know what the leaks suggest about the iQOO Z9.

Also Read: iQOO Z9 price and specs leaked ahead of launch

iQOO Z9: Leaked features, specifications

As per the reports, the iQOO Z9 will feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1200 Hz instant touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may have a peak brightness of 1800 nits. iQOO has already confirmed that the iQOO Z9 will get the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC under the hood, which it claims to be the fastest in its segment. It is confirmed to get 16GB RAM (8GB+8GB Extended). iQOO says the iQOO Z9 will run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. It is expected to get 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

On the back, the iQOO Z9 may sport a dual camera setup headlined by a Sony 50MP primary camera with OIS. The smartphone is likely to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with fast-charging capabilities, which promises 17.4 hours of video playback and 5.9 hours of gaming. It is confirmed to also feature dual stereo speakers, enhancing the audio experience with immersive and high-quality sound output.

iQOO Z9: Leaked pricing

The iQOO Z9 is the company's upcoming offering in the mid-range segment and is likely to be priced accordingly, especially since it faces competition from the likes of Poco X6 and Nothing Phone 2a. As per tipster Yogesh Brar, the iQOO Z9 could be priced around Rs. 20000, while it may also go all the way up to Rs. 25000.

Also Read: iQOO Neo 9 Pro campaign with Dulquer Salmaan sparks excitement and anticipation

Do note that the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is an official confirmation by iQOO, which is expected to come when the iQOO Z9 launches today, March 12, at 12 PM IST. The official event can be live-streamed on YouTube as well as iQOO's social media channels.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Mar, 11:45 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iQOO Z9 set to launch in India today: From features to price, know what the leaks suggest
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details
Wordle
New York Times takes legal action against Wordle clones, sparks concerns among game creators
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets