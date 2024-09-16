iQOO Z9 Turbo+ launch date and specs leaked; Dimensity 9300+, 6,400mAh battery and more expected

iQOO has yet to officially announce the launch date for the iQOO Z9 Turbo+, but leaks suggest a clear timeline and feature set for the upcoming device. A tipster has shared the anticipated release date along with details on some of its key specifications. Additionally, another source has revealed information regarding the battery capacity and fast charging capabilities of the phone.

iQOO Z9 Turbo+: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Leaks suggest that the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ will serve as an upgraded version of the previously released iQOO Z9 Turbo. While the earlier model ran on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and had a 6,000mAh battery, the upcoming Turbo+ is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 9300+ chipset, alongside a larger 6,400mAh battery. The device will continue to support 80W fast charging, similar to its predecessor.

Despite the larger battery, the Z9 Turbo+ is expected to maintain the same 7.9mm thickness as the previous model, though the weight may slightly increase from 195 grams to 199 grams. The upcoming variant will feature iQOO's self-developed Q1 gaming chip and support for dual-frequency GPS, replacing the Turbo graphics chip and single-frequency GPS found in the Z9 Turbo.

In terms of display, the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is rumoured to sport a 6.78-inch flat OLED panel with a resolution of 1.5K, a 144Hz refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It will likely run on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14. The phone could also feature a 16MP front-facing camera, while the rear setup may include a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

iQOO Z9 Turbo+: Launch date and Price (expected)

The phone is expected to be released around September 24 and could be priced at approximately 2,000 Yuan (roughly Rs. 23,650).