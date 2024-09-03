 iQOO Z9 Turbo+ to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset in September: Check details | Mobile News

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset in September: Check details

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ might debut mid or late September. Here is a look at the expected chipset, display, battery and more.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Sep 03 2024, 13:32 IST
iQOO Z9 Turbo+ to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset in September: Check details
iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is anticipated to feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. (IQOO)

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone is anticipated to launch this month. The latest report by MyDrivers suggested that the upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and is likely to become only the second iQOO model to feature this chipset. The publication also shared details about the expected launch schedule of the upcoming smartphone. 

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ expected launch timeline and expected specs

As per a recent report by MyDrivers, the upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone may launch in mid-September in China and later in the global markets. However, the possibility of launching in countries other than China remains uncertain. 

You may be interested in

23% OFF
IQOO Z9s
  • Titanium Matte
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹19,999₹25,999
Buy now
17% OFF
IQOO Z9s Pro
  • Luxe Marble
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹24,999₹29,999
Buy now
28% OFF
IQOO Z9x
  • Tornado Green
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,998₹17,999
Buy now
23% OFF
IQOO Z9
  • Brushed Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹19,999₹25,999
Buy now

Also Read: Vivo T3 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 goes on sale today: Price and all details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to a report by tech publication Gizmochina, the upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone is expected to come with a  6.78-inch flat OLED display alongside a 1.5K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to feature an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor. 

Also Read: 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

According to tipster Digital Chat Station's recent post on the Chinese social media platform  Weibo, the upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone was discovered on the Chinese 3C  FCC certification website.

The certification revealed that the upcoming smartphone is anticipated to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery alongside 80W fast charging support. 

The upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo+  smartphone is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with OIS alongside an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera sensor. The smartphone might also feature a 16MP front camera for clicking selfies. 

The upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone might run on OriginOS-based Android 14. As of now, the details about the smartphone's RAM and memory storage specifications remain undisclosed. It should be noted that the company has not issued any official statement regarding the date of launch or confirmed specifications.

Also Read: Apple gears up for music, TV streaming battle in India after Airtel deal

iQOO Z9 Turbo specs 

The previously launched Turbo variant features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen along with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC chipset. It features a  6,000mAh battery alongside 80W fast charging support. 

Also Read: HP Victus Special Edition laptops with NVIDIA GPUs launched in India: Check features, price, offers and more

The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. It also features a front camera of 16MP for clicking selfies. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor alongside a facial recognition feature. The smartphone runs on  OriginOS 4 based on Android 14.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 13:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple may discontinue over 10 products, including iphone 15 pro max: check if yours in this list apple event 2024: 8 exciting upgrades in iphone 16 series that you shouldn’t miss iphone se 4 may launch alongside iphone 16 at apple event 2024: here’s what we know so far oneplus 13 launch timeline leaked- know when the flagship is expected to debut iphone se 4 might only have a single camera, but it may not be a dealbreaker: here’s why galaxy z fold 6 users complain of paint peeling off; samsung explains the reason iphone se 4 launch likely in march: apple intelligence, 8gb ram, iphone 16 design and more at just rs… iphone se 4 launch in 2025: why you should not buy iphone 15 even at a discount iphone se 4 launch date prediction, specs, price, and more: know what’s coming apple likely to unveil updated ipad models with exciting new features at september event
Home Mobile Mobile News iQOO Z9 Turbo+ to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset in September: Check details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Know how to grab freebies
Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips
GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
smartwatch under 30000

Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches to buy under 30,000
smart watches

9 Trendiest smart watches for boys under Rs. 1000
Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets