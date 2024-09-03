iQOO Z9 Turbo+ to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset in September: Check details

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone is anticipated to launch this month. The latest report by MyDrivers suggested that the upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and is likely to become only the second iQOO model to feature this chipset. The publication also shared details about the expected launch schedule of the upcoming smartphone.

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ expected launch timeline and expected specs

As per a recent report by MyDrivers, the upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone may launch in mid-September in China and later in the global markets. However, the possibility of launching in countries other than China remains uncertain.

According to a report by tech publication Gizmochina, the upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone is expected to come with a 6.78-inch flat OLED display alongside a 1.5K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to feature an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station's recent post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone was discovered on the Chinese 3C FCC certification website.

The certification revealed that the upcoming smartphone is anticipated to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery alongside 80W fast charging support.

The upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with OIS alongside an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera sensor. The smartphone might also feature a 16MP front camera for clicking selfies.

The upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone might run on OriginOS-based Android 14. As of now, the details about the smartphone's RAM and memory storage specifications remain undisclosed. It should be noted that the company has not issued any official statement regarding the date of launch or confirmed specifications.

iQOO Z9 Turbo specs

The previously launched Turbo variant features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen along with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC chipset. It features a 6,000mAh battery alongside 80W fast charging support.

The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. It also features a front camera of 16MP for clicking selfies. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor alongside a facial recognition feature. The smartphone runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14.

