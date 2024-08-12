 iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro key specifications revealed ahead of official launch on Aug 21- Details | Mobile News

iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro key specifications revealed ahead of official launch on Aug 21- Details

iQOO is set to launch the iQOO Z9s series in India on August 21. The lineup includes the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro, with key details now confirmed. Here’s what iQOO has in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 12 2024, 12:51 IST
Key features of the upcoming iQOO Z9s series, including the Pro model's design and specs, have been revealed ahead of launch. (iQOO )

iQOO is preparing to launch the iQOO Z9s series on August 21 in India, which will include two models: the iQOO Z9s and the iQOO Z9s Pro. While many details have surfaced through various reports, the company is now confirming specifics about the devices. iQOO has announced that the Z9s series will be produced at Vivo's Greater Noida facility. Also, in a press release on August 5, iQOO revealed that both the iQOO Z9s 5G and iQOO Z9s Pro 5G will be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India. Furthermore, The landing pages for these models on iQOO India's website have provided further information about their features. Let's have a look. 

Also read: iQOO Z9s Pro, Z9s specs and key details revealed before August 21 launch date: What we know so far

iQOO Z9s Pro

The landing page for the iQOO Z9s Pro reveals a curved-edge AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness. The device will be available in Luxe Marble and Flamboyant Orange colours. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Reports indicate that the rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Also read: Infinix Note 40X 5G vs Moto G64 5G: Know which smartphone is better under Rs.15000

There is speculation that the iQOO Z9s Pro may be a modified or rebranded version of the iQOO Z9, which launched in China in April. The iQOO Z9 features a 6.78-inch display, an IP64-rated body, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

iQOO Z9s

Details about the iQOO Z9s remain limited and there's no official confirmation yet. However, some reports suggest it may come in a grey variant as well. The iQOO Z9s is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and utilise the Mediatek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is uncertain if the device will include an ultra-wide lens. Additional specifications are still under the wraps.

Also read: Pixel 9 series launch to be live streamed by Google and Android: How to watch August 14 launch event live [Video]

As the release date approaches, expect to see a clearer picture of both models as more details become available.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 12:51 IST
iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro key specifications revealed ahead of official launch on Aug 21- Details
