iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro key specifications revealed ahead of official launch on Aug 21- Details

iQOO is preparing to launch the iQOO Z9s series on August 21 in India, which will include two models: the iQOO Z9s and the iQOO Z9s Pro. While many details have surfaced through various reports, the company is now confirming specifics about the devices. iQOO has announced that the Z9s series will be produced at Vivo's Greater Noida facility. Also, in a press release on August 5, iQOO revealed that both the iQOO Z9s 5G and iQOO Z9s Pro 5G will be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India. Furthermore, The landing pages for these models on iQOO India's website have provided further information about their features. Let's have a look.

iQOO Z9s Pro

The landing page for the iQOO Z9s Pro reveals a curved-edge AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness. The device will be available in Luxe Marble and Flamboyant Orange colours. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Reports indicate that the rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

There is speculation that the iQOO Z9s Pro may be a modified or rebranded version of the iQOO Z9, which launched in China in April. The iQOO Z9 features a 6.78-inch display, an IP64-rated body, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

iQOO Z9s

Details about the iQOO Z9s remain limited and there's no official confirmation yet. However, some reports suggest it may come in a grey variant as well. The iQOO Z9s is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and utilise the Mediatek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is uncertain if the device will include an ultra-wide lens. Additional specifications are still under the wraps.

As the release date approaches, expect to see a clearer picture of both models as more details become available.