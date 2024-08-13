IQOO Z9s design teased ahead of August 21 launch: Know what the smartphone will look like

IQOO Z9s series has been in talks for some time now and is scheduled to launch on August 21. As the launch date is getting closer, leaks about the upcoming IQOO Z9s series have been circulating rapidly. Earlier this month, a tipster revealed the expected specifications and features of the smartphone, giving us a glimpse into what the company may announce. Now, to keep the excitement of fans going, IQOO has finally teased the design of vanilla IQOO Z9s, know what it tells about the upcoming smartphone series.

IQOO Z9s design

This month, IQOO is launching two smartphones under the Z-series, the IQOO Z9s and the IQOO Z9s Pro. While the launch of the smartphones was revealed, the company has yet to officially announce its specifications and features. Now, the company has created a dedicated web page for the IQOO Z9s series which reveals the rear panel design of the vanilla IQOO Z9s.

The IQOO Z9s design revealed a light green shade in the matte-glass finish. The rear panel also featured a pill-shaped camera module which is divided into two parts. The upper half of the module showcases two camera sensors and the other half contains a ring-shaped flashlight. The IQOO Z9s design quite resembles the design of the newly launched Vivo V40 series if we look at the new camera module design for IQOO Z9s. Additionally, it highlighted a text written on the camera module which said “Auto-Z 2x Power”, which is expected to be related to the smartphone's zooming capabilities.

Apart from the rear panel, no other information about the IQOO Z9s was shared, however, it is expected that the company will gradually reveal some special features of the smartphone before the launch on August 21.

IQOO Z9s specifications (expected)





The IQOO Z9s is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset for performance and multitasking. For photography, the IQOO Z9s will likely feature a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS support. More features of the smartphone are yet to be confirmed. Therefore, we must wait till the official release to know what the new IQOO Z9s series has in store for the users.

