iQOO Z9s Pro 5G vs Realme 13 Pro 5G: Know which mid-range Pro smartphone to consider

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G vs Realme 13 Pro 5G: Looking for the latest feature-filled mid-range smartphone? Then iQOO and Realme announced new smartphones to cater to audience requirements at affordable pricing. The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and Realme 13 Pro 5G are the latest mid-range pro model smartphones from the brands which have been gaining much traction. Therefore, if you have these smartphones in your list, then check out the detailed specs comparison to know which smartphone is better.

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G vs Realme 13 Pro 5G

Design and display: The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G comes with a vegan leather design and weighs 185 grams. The smartphone has received an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro 5G comes with both a vegan leather and glass panel finish. It has received an IP65 dust and water resistance rating and it also features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

For display, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G features a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Realme 13 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch curved ProXDR AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 200nits peak brightness.

Camera: The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX 882 and OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth camera. On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro 5G features a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT 600 sensor and OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. iQOO offers a 16MP front camera and Realme offers a 32MP front-facing camera.

Performance and battery: For multitasking and powerful performance, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. Whereas, the Realme 13 Pro 5G is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC that comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Both smartphones run on a UI based on Android 14.

For lasting performance, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G comes with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W charging, whereas, the Realme 13 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,200mAh battery that comes with 45W charging support,

Price: The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs. 24999 and the Realme 13 Pro 5G is priced at Rs.26999 onwards.

