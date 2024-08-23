iQOO Z9s Pro goes on sale today on Amazon, iQOO e-store: Check India price, offers, and more

iQOO Z9s Pro is finally going on sale today, following its launch earlier this week alongside the iQOO Z9s. It gets a design reminiscent of the company's flagship, the iQOO 12, and features fast internals, including the popular Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM, making it an ideal mid-range offering.

iQOO Z9s Pro: Price in India and Availability

iQOO Z9s Pro is priced at ₹24,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also opt for the 8GB + 256GB variant for ₹26,999, or the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for ₹28,999. iQOO Z9s Pro is available in two colourways in India: Flamboyant Orange and Luxe Marble. It is available on Amazon India and the iQOO e-store starting today, 23rd August, at 12 noon.

You can sweeten the deal if you have compatible credit cards, reducing the price by ₹3,000.

iQOO Z9s Pro: Specifications and Features

iQOO Z9s Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, built on 4nm architecture, and is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also features a 3000mm² liquid cooling system to keep thermals in check and maintain sustained performance during intensive tasks such as gaming.

Additionally, it sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 450 nits. In terms of optics, the iQOO Z9s Pro is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP unit for selfies and front-facing video.

Regarding the battery, the iQOO Z9s Pro has a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. It runs on Android 14 with FunTouch OS 14 on top. Moreover, the phone also features IP64 water and dust resistance for protection against the elements.

