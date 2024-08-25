 iQOO Z9s Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a: Know which mid-range smartphone is better | Mobile News

iQOO Z9s Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a: Know which mid-range smartphone is better

iQOO Z9s Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a: Check out the detailed comparison between the iQOO Z9s Pro and Nothing Phone 2a.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 25 2024, 10:20 IST
iQOO Z9s Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a: Know which mid-range smartphone is better
Know which mid-range smartphone you should consider, iQOO Z9s Pro or Nothing Phone 2a (iQOO )

iQOO Z9s Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a: Looking for a feature-filled mid-range smartphone, but confused with multiple options? Then, iQOO launched a new Z-series smartphone which comes with a new unique design and some eye-catching features. To get a greater understanding of the smartphone, we have curated a detailed specs comparison of the iQOO Z9s Pro with the Nothing Phone 2a which is currently a popular smartphone in the segment. Check out the differences between iQOO Z9s Pro and Nothing Phone 2a.

Also read: IQOO Z9s vs CMF Phone 1

You may be interested in

28% OFF
IQOO Z9x
  • Tornado Green
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,998₹17,999
Buy now
22% OFF
IQOO Z7 Pro
  • Blue Lagoon
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹20,998₹26,999
Buy now
22% OFF
IQOO Z7
  • Norway Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹20,998₹26,999
Buy now
13% OFF
IQOO 9 Pro 5G
  • Legend
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹64,990₹74,990
Buy now

iQOO Z9s Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a:

Design and display:

 The iQOO Z9s Pro comes with two different colour options and a back panel and the Flamboyant Orange variant features a vegan leather back. Whereas, the Luxe Marble comes with a plastic-based glossy back panel. Additionally, the smartphone is protected with IP64 Dust and Water Resistance rating and a SCHOTT Xensation cover glass. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a features a plastic back panel with its signature glyph interface which is customisable. The smartphone is protected with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 and it has received a IP54 rating. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

For display, the iQOO Z9s Pro features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Phone 2a comes with a 6.7-inch Flexible AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300nits peak brightness.

Camera:

The iQOO Z9s Pro has been gaining popularity for its camera performance. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera with a Sony IMX883 sensor and OIS support and an 8 MP Ultra-wide Camera. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a also comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 50 MP main camera with OIS and EIS support along with a 50MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, iQOO offers a 16MP front camera and Nothing comes with a 32MP camera.  

Also read: Vivo V40 Pro alternatives
Performance and battery:

For performance, the iQOO Z9s Pro is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Whereas, the Nothing Phone 2a is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. 

For lasting performance, the iQOO Z9s Pro is backed by a 5500 mAh battery that supports 80 W fast charging. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a sports 5000 mAh and 45W charging. 

Price:

The iQOO Z9s Pro was launched at a starting price of 24,999 and the Nothing Phone 2a comes at a cost of Rs.23999.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 09:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on september 25, expected to cost over rs… iphone 16 series launching in september: why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one? samsung galaxy z fold 6 slim with a touch of titanium under works- know what’s coming google pixel 9 pro xl vs samsung galaxy s24 ultra: flagship smartphones camera specs compared samsung’s galaxy tab s10+, galaxy tab s10 ultra design and colour option leaked ahead of launch google pixel 9 vs pixel 8a: should you spend big on google flagship or the mid-ranger is a worthy pick? iphone 16 may launch sooner than expected: know when apple event may take place iphone 17 air may be thinnest, lightest iphone till date but it won’t be the best, here's why tecno phantom v fold 2 and v flip 2 now available for pre-order with exclusive benefits: check price, specs and more vivo x200 mini chipset, design and other key details leaked online ahead of official launch: here’s what to expect
Home Mobile Mobile News iQOO Z9s Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a: Know which mid-range smartphone is better
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like
Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced
10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing

10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date concerns grow among fans after Mafia Game reveal at Gamescom event 2024

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

OnePlus Nord 4, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Motorola Edge 50, and other top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs.30000

OnePlus Nord 4, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Motorola Edge 50, and other top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs.30000
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets