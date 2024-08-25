iQOO Z9s Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a: Know which mid-range smartphone is better

iQOO Z9s Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a: Looking for a feature-filled mid-range smartphone, but confused with multiple options? Then, iQOO launched a new Z-series smartphone which comes with a new unique design and some eye-catching features. To get a greater understanding of the smartphone, we have curated a detailed specs comparison of the iQOO Z9s Pro with the Nothing Phone 2a which is currently a popular smartphone in the segment. Check out the differences between iQOO Z9s Pro and Nothing Phone 2a.

iQOO Z9s Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a:

Design and display:

The iQOO Z9s Pro comes with two different colour options and a back panel and the Flamboyant Orange variant features a vegan leather back. Whereas, the Luxe Marble comes with a plastic-based glossy back panel. Additionally, the smartphone is protected with IP64 Dust and Water Resistance rating and a SCHOTT Xensation cover glass. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a features a plastic back panel with its signature glyph interface which is customisable. The smartphone is protected with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 and it has received a IP54 rating.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

For display, the iQOO Z9s Pro features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Phone 2a comes with a 6.7-inch Flexible AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300nits peak brightness.

Camera:

The iQOO Z9s Pro has been gaining popularity for its camera performance. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera with a Sony IMX883 sensor and OIS support and an 8 MP Ultra-wide Camera. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a also comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 50 MP main camera with OIS and EIS support along with a 50MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, iQOO offers a 16MP front camera and Nothing comes with a 32MP camera.

Performance and battery:

For performance, the iQOO Z9s Pro is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Whereas, the Nothing Phone 2a is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For lasting performance, the iQOO Z9s Pro is backed by a 5500 mAh battery that supports 80 W fast charging. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a sports 5000 mAh and 45W charging.

Price:

The iQOO Z9s Pro was launched at a starting price of 24,999 and the Nothing Phone 2a comes at a cost of Rs.23999.

