iQOO Z9s series India launch soon, iQOO 13 may make debut: Display, battery and other specs revealed in new leaks

Reports indicate that iQOO is developing the iQOO 13 flagship model for the Chinese market. Unlike previous releases, iQOO will not offer a Pro variant this time. Reliable source Digital Chat Station recently shared details about the iQOO 13's design and specifications on Weibo.

iQOO 13 Specifications Leaked

According to the leak, the iQOO 13 will feature a flat OLED display with a 2K resolution, supplied by BOE. The leak also mentions updates to the screen shape mould, which may suggest changes in the design or size of the display. The previous model had a 6.78-inch flat OLED screen, so any adjustments in size remain uncertain.

iQOO 13 5G

12 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

6.8 inches Display Size

Under the hood, the iQOO 13 will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and include a battery with a capacity starting with the number 6, likely indicating a 6,000mAh or larger battery. The device will not support wireless charging but will feature 100W fast charging capabilities, as reported in earlier leaks.

In terms of camera design, the iQOO 13 will maintain a similar look to the iQOO 12. It will come equipped with a triple camera system, including a 50MP main sensor, and may include a 3x periscope telephoto lens.

Other reports suggest that the iQOO 13 will have a metal frame and a glass back. The device might offer IP68 or IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The launch of the iQOO 13 is anticipated in November this year in China, marking a potential significant upgrade from the iQOO 12.

Upcoming iQOO Z9s Series

In addition to the iQOO 13, iQOO is preparing to release another device. Nipun Marya, the CEO of iQOO, recently unveiled the official poster for the iQOO Z9s series on X.The post was accompanied by the message "The wait is over!" Brace yourself for a fully loaded 'Z' vibe," implying that the new device would have a powerful processor intended for great performance. There are rumours that this smartphone is a rebranded version of the iQOO Z9 Turbo, which debuted in China earlier this year.

The poster for the iQOO Z9s series reveals a boxy design with a shiny back panel and a camera island located in the top-right corner. The dual camera setup includes a ring light adjacent to the cameras. The camera has aspherical lenses, which could improve image quality while reducing the amount of optical parts required. The poster does not provide additional details beyond these observations.