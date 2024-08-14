IQOO Z9s, Z9s Pro battery, processor, display confirmed ahead of launch- All details

IQOO Z9s series is launching next week on August 21, 2024. The new smartphone series is expected to include two models the IQOO Z9s and the IQOO Z9s Pro. Over the past few weeks, the leaks about the smartphones have been spreading rapidly. However, to give tipsters a breather, IQOO has revealed some of the specifications and features of the upcoming IQOO Z9s series such as display, processor, battery, and more. Check out what the IQOO Z9s series has in store for users.

IQOO Z9s series confirmed specifications

For starters, the IQOO Z9s Pro and IQOO Z9s will come with a 120Hz 3D AMOLED display. While the Pro model is confirmed to offer 4500nits peak brightness, the vanilla model may offer 1800nits brightness. The base model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, whereas the Pro model is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

The IQOO Z9s and the IQOO Z9s Pro will feature a dual camera setup in which the pro model will support a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Whereas, the vanilla model will consist of a similar main camera but with a 2MP portrait camera. The company also revealed that smartphones will offer AI features such as AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase. Both smartphones will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and have received an IP64 rating for water and dust protection.

The IQOO Z9s will come in two colourways, Titanium Matte and Onyx Green. The IQOO Z9s Pro will come in Luxe Marble and Flamboyant Orange colour options.

IQOO Z9s series price (expected)

While some of the features of the IQOO Z9s series have been revealed, the prices of the smartphone are yet to be confirmed. The rumours suggest that the IQOO Z9s series is expected to launch under Rs.25000. The IQOO Z9s series is expected to give tough competition to other mid-range smartphones in the market such as the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Vivo V40 series, and others. However, the final prices and storage variant will be revealed on August 21, 2024.

