Is your iPhone tapped? 5 dangerous signs of spyware you should look out for and things to do

Worried if your iPhone is tapped? You can watch out for these dangerous signs to stay aware of spyware.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 01 2023, 16:19 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
iOS 16
View all Images
Watch out for these signs for spyware on your iPhone. (Pixabay)

The advance of technology in the last few years has become both, a boon and a bane for us. While technology such as smartphones, laptops, and wearable devices help us in our day-to-day lives, these gadgets can also be hacked by cybercriminals, exposing all our sensitive information. Last year, a major controversy happened in India surrounding the Pegasus spyware developed by Israeli technology and cyber-arms firm, the NSO Group. Now, putting the issue under the spotlight is Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi, who hinted that his iPhone has been tapped.

What's concerning about this kind of spyware is that it can be deployed on iPhones or Android phones discreetly and is compatible with most versions of their operating systems. Spyware can, not only read text messages and steal passwords from the devices on which it is deployed, it can also track locations, and calls and access the microphone and camera on the device. Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-city tour of the US, jokingly claimed during one of his conferences that his iPhone was being tapped. “Hello! Mr. Modi,” he said while holding up his iPhone.

So, is your iPhone being tapped by someone? Check for these signs:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

1. Battery drain and heating up issues

One of the major indications of your iPhone being hacked or infected with spyware is if you're experiencing severe battery drain. When software tracks and monitors your phone calls and text messages, you might start to see your battery drain off faster and your phone may even heat up. You can check which app is consuming the most battery in your iPhone settings.

2. Increased data usage

You can check the data consumed by apps on your iPhone to detect any abnormal data usage. If you suddenly find yourselves low on mobile data, then it could be an indication that a discreet service might be using data on your phone. You must identify and get rid of it.

3. Unrecognizable apps

If you've recently come across any app on your iPhone that you did not install, then it might be a hint that your iPhone is infected by spyware. Aside from bloatware, some of the apps might be disguised with unassuming names or might even be hidden from the app drawer. Keep a check on any apps that you do not recognize and uninstall them.

4. Random ads or pop-ups

Random apps that pop up on your iPhone could mean that there is adware on your iPhone. Keep a check on links that direct you to other links or websites or ask you to pay to remove a virus that is present on your device.

5. Downloaded apps

Did you download any app recently without verifying it? If so, know that many apps on App Store and Google Play Store carry malicious codes within them that can spy on you and steal your money. You should thoroughly check your phone and delete them immediately.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jun, 16:18 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Is your iPhone tapped? 5 dangerous signs of spyware you should look out for and things to do
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets