Is your phone hacked? 6 warning signs to look out for

In today's digital age, our smartphones are more than just communication devices; they hold a treasure trove of personal information. But what happens when your phone falls victim to hackers? Here are six warning signs that your phone might be compromised:

Is Your Battery Draining Faster Than Usual?

If you find your phone's battery draining faster than usual, it could be a red flag. Hidden processes running in the background, often indicative of spyware or malware, can sap your battery power without your knowledge.

Data Plan Depletion Faster Than Normal?

Keep an eye on your data usage patterns. Malicious software lurking on your device might consume data excessively, leading to a sudden depletion of your data plan. If you notice an unexpected surge in data usage, it could be a sign of unauthorised activity.

Also read: Android smartphones at risk of 'Dirty Stream' attack via Google Play Store apps- Report

Is Your Phone Acting Sluggish?

Has your phone's performance taken a nosedive? Malware and spyware often hog processing power to carry out their nefarious activities, causing your device to slow down, freeze, or crash frequently. If your once-responsive phone now feels sluggish, it's time to investigate further.

Strange and Unexpected Behaviour

Be vigilant for any unusual activities on your phone. From apps opening or closing on their own to texts sent without your consent, these erratic behaviours are telltale signs of potential intrusion. Additionally, if you notice calls being blocked or made without your knowledge, it's a clear indicator of unauthorised access.

Unwanted Apps Pop Up

Finding unfamiliar apps on your phone is cause for concern. Hackers may install malicious apps without your knowledge as part of their infiltration strategy. If you come across apps you don't remember downloading, it's time to take action.

Unusual Background Noise or Screen Activity

Pay attention to any strange noises during calls or unfamiliar screen activity when your phone is idle. Echoes, static, or clicking noises could indicate unauthorised access, while unexplained screen illumination may signal background processes running without your consent.

Being aware of these warning signs is crucial to safeguarding your smartphone and personal data. If you suspect that your phone has been hacked, take immediate steps to protect yourself, such as running a security scan, removing suspicious apps, and updating your device's software.

