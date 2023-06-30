i-Shock! Big setback for these iPhone owners! Is your iPhone on the iOS 17 list?

Apple is all set to end the software support for a number of iPhones this fall and they will not get iOS 17. Are you safe side? Know here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 11:06 IST
iOS 17 will transform your iPhone, make it like new! Check full list
iOS 17
1/7 There is no need to buy a new iPhone every year. Instead, every year a new iOS update will transform your handset and make it like new. This year, iOS 17 will end up doing that. (Pexels)
iOS 17
2/7 Sadly, many really old iPhone models will not get the iOS 17 update.  (Unsplash)
iPhone
3/7 So, if you own an iPhone 7, 1st-gen iPhone SE, or any earlier devices, it is certain that you won't be able to download iOS 17. (REUTERS)
iOS 17
4/7 As per a MacWorld report, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 will be compatible with the iOS 17 update. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/7 Some early leaks suggested that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may lose support for iOS 17. But, as per a tipster on MacRumors Forums, said all iPhones that support iOS 16 will get iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 That means iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are also on the list of those iPhones which will get the iOS 17. (Pexels)
iOS 17
7/7 However, it just may be that the older iPhones may not be able to use a wide range of new features due to their old chipset and technology limitations. (Pixabay)
iPhone
View all Images
Which iPhones get iOS 17 support? Check the full list here. (Pexels)

Apple is planning to stop supporting a number of iPhones this fall season! Every year, Apple kills the old iPhones by depriving them of the latest software update. Recently, iPhone-maker announced the new iOS 17 update with a slew of new features during the WWDC 2023 event. However, the final stable version of the iOS 17 is expected to be rolled out this fall around the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Unfortunately, all iPhone owners will not be lucky enough to get iOS 17 update! So, which iPhones will get this update? Is yours on the list, or not? Find out here.

iOS 17 supported iPhones

  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone SE 2022

Apple set to end software support for THESE iPhones

Can't find your iPhone on the list? You will probably not receive iOS 17 update! Apple says that iPhone Xs and later models will receive a free iOS 17 update. Based on this, Apple has decided to drop support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Last year, these models received the iOS 16 update. If you own any of these iPhones, then you can enjoy the latest software of iOS 16. Sadly, iOS 17 will not reach your iPhones.

iOS 17 features coming SOON

What's new? iOS 17 is expected to bring customization options for the call screen via different typography, Memoji, and more. Also, a new feature has been introduced that enables you to read the transcript of a voicemail as it is being recorded.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Messages App will get new features too! Live Stickers to faster gesture replies, jumping to the last message, and a lot more. With NameDrop feature, two users can quickly share contact details just by keeping their iPhones side-by-side. You will also get an auto-correct feature that relies on a new language model and predictive text recommendations inline as you type.

iOS 17 also brings a new Journal app. Plus, scheduled notifications will remind you to build your journaling habit. Apart from these, Safari, Health app, password and passkeys, Apple Music, Siri, Home app, AirPlay, and AirTags are getting new features.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 11:06 IST
Home Mobile News i-Shock! Big setback for these iPhone owners! Is your iPhone on the iOS 17 list?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets