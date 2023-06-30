i-Shock! Big setback for these iPhone owners! Is your iPhone on the iOS 17 list?

Apple is planning to stop supporting a number of iPhones this fall season! Every year, Apple kills the old iPhones by depriving them of the latest software update. Recently, iPhone-maker announced the new iOS 17 update with a slew of new features during the WWDC 2023 event. However, the final stable version of the iOS 17 is expected to be rolled out this fall around the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Unfortunately, all iPhone owners will not be lucky enough to get iOS 17 update! So, which iPhones will get this update? Is yours on the list, or not? Find out here.

iOS 17 supported iPhones

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone SE 2022

Apple set to end software support for THESE iPhones

Can't find your iPhone on the list? You will probably not receive iOS 17 update! Apple says that iPhone Xs and later models will receive a free iOS 17 update. Based on this, Apple has decided to drop support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Last year, these models received the iOS 16 update. If you own any of these iPhones, then you can enjoy the latest software of iOS 16. Sadly, iOS 17 will not reach your iPhones.

iOS 17 features coming SOON

What's new? iOS 17 is expected to bring customization options for the call screen via different typography, Memoji, and more. Also, a new feature has been introduced that enables you to read the transcript of a voicemail as it is being recorded.

The Messages App will get new features too! Live Stickers to faster gesture replies, jumping to the last message, and a lot more. With NameDrop feature, two users can quickly share contact details just by keeping their iPhones side-by-side. You will also get an auto-correct feature that relies on a new language model and predictive text recommendations inline as you type.

iOS 17 also brings a new Journal app. Plus, scheduled notifications will remind you to build your journaling habit. Apart from these, Safari, Health app, password and passkeys, Apple Music, Siri, Home app, AirPlay, and AirTags are getting new features.