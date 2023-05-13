Jaw dropping deal! Buy iPhone 13 today priced under 30000! Discount, exchange and more

Apple iPhone 13 worth Rs. 69900 can be yours for under Rs. 30000 today. All you need to do is opt for the discount and exchange offers on Flipkart. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 13 2023, 13:56 IST
Powerpacked smartphones! Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, iPhone 13, Oppo Reno 8 5G, more
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
1/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: The phone supports a 5000mAh battery and offers a good battery backup. The phone (8GB RAM and 128GB storage) is currently selling at Rs. 22989 on Flipkart. The handset features a 48MP quad camera at the back and is equipped with a 6.5-inch display. (Amazon India)
Oppo Reno 8
2/5 Oppo Reno 8 5G: The phone comes equipped with a 4500mAh battery and offers around a day of battery life on single charge. Running on Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor and sports 50MP triple rear camera setup. The phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently priced at Rs. 29999. (Oppo)
iPhone 13
3/5 iPhone 13: Apple iPhone 13 gets a 3240mAh battery and can last one day on a single charge. The phone (128GB storage variant) is currently priced at Rs. 65999 on Flipkart. The phone runs on iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 16.1 and A15 Bionic chipset. (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy M13
4/5 Samsung Galaxy M13: Backed by a 6000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy M13 promises a great battery life. According to the company, the device can offer more than a day's usage on a single charge. The device comes with 15 watt charging support and is currently selling at Rs. 13690 (6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant) on Flipkart. The phone runs on Android 12 operating system. (Samsung)
image caption
5/5 Realme Narzo 50A: Realme Narzo 50A comes packed with a 6000mAh battery and is said to offer great battery life. The smartphone also features a Super Power Saving Mode and comes with a 18 watt Quick Charge. It also supports reverse charging which means it can be used to charge other mobile phone and AIoT devices such as TWS headphones, smart bands and smartwatches. The phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 11499 on Flipkart. (Realme)
iPhone 13
View all Images
Here is how you can grab iPhone 13 under Rs. 30000 on Flipkart today. (Pexels)

Apple iPhone models are high priced. So, we were sorting through a number of these ecommerce portals to unveil a really outstanding deal that would make an Apple fan eyeing a windfall take immediate notice. As things stand, the newer the model is, the more the price you need to pay to get it. However, as Apple launches newer iPhone models, the price of the old models do decrease with the help of discounts and other offers. This is exactly what we had noticed, but landing the deal has always been tough as the e-retailers quickly run out of stock.

Now, a really great deal has been rolled out on iPhone 13. You can get an iPhone 13 (128GB storage variant) for just half its cost (retail price) today. The 128GB storage variant of iPhone 13 worth Rs. 69900 is available on Flipkart with amazing discount, exchange and bank offers. The iPhone running on A15 Bionic Chipset and having a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display, and a dual rear camera setup, can be availed for as low as Rs. 28999 today.

How to bag the deal?

All you need to do is avail the discount and exchange offer! However, you will need to hurry. You can check the offer details provided on iPhone 13 on Flipkart here.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple iPhone 13 price drop on Flipkart

With a discount of 11 percent, the 128GB Storage variant of the iPhone 13 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 61999 against Rs. 69900. But, if you have an old smartphone, you can exchange it to get better trade in values and help reduce the cost of the iPhone further.

On exchange you can get up to Rs. 33000 off. Flipkart has also informed that buyers can get extra Rs. 3000 off on exchange of select models. Notably, in order to get maximum cost reduction on exchange, you need to ensure that the phone you exchange is in good working condition and meets the criteria asked for the same. On availing both the discount and exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the iPhone 13 can come down to under Rs. 30000, that is, you can avail it for just Rs. 28999.

B09G99CW2N

You can opt for bank offers too. Flipkart is offering three bank offers on the iPhone 13 including- 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; Rs. 2000 off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions; and Rs. 2000 off On HDFC Bank Credit Card.

How to order Apple iPhone 13 online on Flipkart

Step 1:

Go to Flipkart and search for iPhone 13.
Step 2:

Select the storage and colour variant of the phone you want to buy.
Step 3:

If you have an older phone to exchange, opt for the exchange offer.
Step 4:

Click on 'Buy now' and make the payment to place your order. Bank offers (if any) can be applied at the time of making payment. Notably, you need to have the card on which the offer is being provided.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 May, 13:56 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Jaw dropping deal! Buy iPhone 13 today priced under 30000! Discount, exchange and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets