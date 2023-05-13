Jaw dropping deal! Buy iPhone 13 today priced under 30000! Discount, exchange and more

Apple iPhone models are high priced. So, we were sorting through a number of these ecommerce portals to unveil a really outstanding deal that would make an Apple fan eyeing a windfall take immediate notice. As things stand, the newer the model is, the more the price you need to pay to get it. However, as Apple launches newer iPhone models, the price of the old models do decrease with the help of discounts and other offers. This is exactly what we had noticed, but landing the deal has always been tough as the e-retailers quickly run out of stock.

Now, a really great deal has been rolled out on iPhone 13. You can get an iPhone 13 (128GB storage variant) for just half its cost (retail price) today. The 128GB storage variant of iPhone 13 worth Rs. 69900 is available on Flipkart with amazing discount, exchange and bank offers. The iPhone running on A15 Bionic Chipset and having a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display, and a dual rear camera setup, can be availed for as low as Rs. 28999 today.

How to bag the deal?

All you need to do is avail the discount and exchange offer! However, you will need to hurry. You can check the offer details provided on iPhone 13 on Flipkart here.

Apple iPhone 13 price drop on Flipkart

With a discount of 11 percent, the 128GB Storage variant of the iPhone 13 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 61999 against Rs. 69900. But, if you have an old smartphone, you can exchange it to get better trade in values and help reduce the cost of the iPhone further.

On exchange you can get up to Rs. 33000 off. Flipkart has also informed that buyers can get extra Rs. 3000 off on exchange of select models. Notably, in order to get maximum cost reduction on exchange, you need to ensure that the phone you exchange is in good working condition and meets the criteria asked for the same. On availing both the discount and exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the iPhone 13 can come down to under Rs. 30000, that is, you can avail it for just Rs. 28999.

You can opt for bank offers too. Flipkart is offering three bank offers on the iPhone 13 including- 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; Rs. 2000 off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions; and Rs. 2000 off On HDFC Bank Credit Card.