Jaw-dropping offers on iPhone 14! Grab it with a 12 percent price cut

The iPhone 14 has the most subtle upgrades Apple has rolled out in recent years. While it doesn't get all the bells and whistles of the Pro variants such as the fancy ‘Dynamic Island', it improves upon its predecessor in nearly every area. With a fast processor, great cameras, and a long battery life, it is certainly one of the best options to look at if you're planning to enter the Apple ecosystem. It doesn't cost as high as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and lets you savor the Apple experience.

So, if you've been looking to purchase it, know that there is a great deal live on the smartphone, courtesy of Flipkart. Apart from discounts, you can also grab additional exchange and bank offers on the iPhone 14. Check details here.

iPhone 14 discount

While the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 is originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 as per the Flipkart listing, it could be yours with a heavy discount. Here's how to get the maximum discount.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 69999, giving customers an initial discount of 12 percent which amounts to Rs. 9901. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

Other offers

In addition to the discount, Flipkart has an amazing exchange offer on the iPhone 14 as well. If you avail the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs. 35000 off on the iPhone 14. However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

B0BDK8LKPJ-1

Customers can also get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 4000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank transactions.