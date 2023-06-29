Jaw-dropping offers on iPhone 14! Grab it with a 12 percent price cut

If you’re planning to enter the Apple ecosystem, then check out this amazing deal on the iPhone 14 where you can get it with a huge discount, in addition to other offers.

Jun 29 2023, 12:48 IST
Amazing deal on iPhone 11! Grab it at a low price with discounts and offers
iPhone 11
1/5 iPhones usually tend to have a longer lifespan than Android smartphones. This is mainly due to Apple supporting its devices with important software updates and security fixes for up to 5 years. So, you can purchase a two or three-year-old iPhone without having a worry about future updates.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 11
2/5 One of the cheapest iPhones you can buy right now is the iPhone 11. So, if you’re looking for a smartphone that offers good performance at an affordable price, then take a look at the iPhone 11, which currently has an amazing discount live on it, courtesy of this Flipkart deal. (Unsplash)
iPhone 11
3/5 Flipkart is offering an initial discount of 6 percent on the iPhone 11. After the discount, you can purchase it for just Rs. 40999 on the e-commerce platform. Apart from this, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing the exchange offer and bank benefits on the smartphone. (Unsplash)
iPhone 11
4/5 Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get up to Rs. 35000 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone.  (Pexels)
iPhone 11
5/5 Customers can also get a flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on HDFC Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions as well as 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14
View all Images
Grab iPhone 14 at a hefty discount on Flipkart. (HT Tech)

The iPhone 14 has the most subtle upgrades Apple has rolled out in recent years. While it doesn't get all the bells and whistles of the Pro variants such as the fancy ‘Dynamic Island', it improves upon its predecessor in nearly every area. With a fast processor, great cameras, and a long battery life, it is certainly one of the best options to look at if you're planning to enter the Apple ecosystem. It doesn't cost as high as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and lets you savor the Apple experience.

So, if you've been looking to purchase it, know that there is a great deal live on the smartphone, courtesy of Flipkart. Apart from discounts, you can also grab additional exchange and bank offers on the iPhone 14. Check details here.

iPhone 14 discount

While the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 is originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 as per the Flipkart listing, it could be yours with a heavy discount. Here's how to get the maximum discount.

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 69999, giving customers an initial discount of 12 percent which amounts to Rs. 9901. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

Other offers

In addition to the discount, Flipkart has an amazing exchange offer on the iPhone 14 as well. If you avail the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs. 35000 off on the iPhone 14. However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

Customers can also get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 4000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank transactions.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 12:48 IST
