Jio is back with another feature-packed feature phone. Called the JioPhone Prima 2, it includes a slew of features such as YouTube, Facebook, Google Voice Assistant, and more. The back of the device has a leather-like finish, and to enhance the design further, the device features a tactile keypad with a navigation key and a microphone icon for easy access to Google Assistant. The device comes with a 2.4-inch screen and a 2000mAh battery capacity.

JioPhone Prima 2 Price in India and Availability

Jio has priced the JioPhone Prima 2 at ₹2,799, and it is currently available to purcashe on Amazon India and Jio's own JioMart store. It is only available in one colourway called the Luxe Blue.

JioPhone Prima 2 Specifications and Features

Despite being a feature phone, the device comes with a host of intuitive features, including the ability to make video calls, access social media apps like Facebook, and even allow payments via UPI using JioPay.

For entertainment, there are apps such as JioCinema and JioTV, and you can stream content from these services. Coming to the chipset, the device is powered by a Qualcomm SoC, and features a fairly large 2.4-inch display. It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting your headphones.

Furthermore, it supports 23 Indian languages, FM radio, and even includes an LED flashlight. Optics are also well covered, with both front and rear-facing cameras available. Lastly, you will need to use a Jio SIM card with the phone to access 4G services.

