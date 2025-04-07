L2: Empuraan OTT release: Know when and where to watch Mohanlal’s blockbuster online

L2: Empuraan OTT release: After a blockbuster theatrical run, here’s when and where you can watch Mohanlal’s political thriller movie online.

L2: Empuraan OTT release
Know when and where to watch political thriller L2: Empuraan online. (X)

L2: Empuraan OTT release: After dominating the big screen since March 27, L2: Empuraan is now generating waves of excitement for its upcoming OTT debut. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, the film has kept audiences on the edge of their seats with its intense political drama and action-packed sequences. As the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer, the film has quickly gained both praise and controversy, notably over its reference to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Despite facing backlash from certain political groups, L2: Empuraan has proven to be a commercial success and is now gearing up for a digital release.

L2: Empuraan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Reports suggest that L2: Empuraan might land on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. While an official announcement from the filmmakers and the platform is still pending, the speculation has already sparked widespread interest. As the film's success continues to grow, audiences are hopeful for an official release date to be revealed soon.

L2: Empuraan OTT Release - Cast, Plot and more

Set against the politically charged backdrop of Kerala, L2: Empuraan delves deep into the world of power struggles, corruption, and ambition. The plot follows the rise and fall of Jathin Ramdas, once seen as the state's future, only to be consumed by greed and self-interest. As unrest spreads, the demand for Stephen Nedumpally's return intensifies, with many believing he holds the key to restoring order.

Mohanlal reprises his role as Khureshi Ab'raam, adding his signature charisma to the character. Prithviraj Sukumaran shines as Zayeed Masood, while Tovino Thomas brings a complex portrayal of the conflicted Jathin Ramdas. The ensemble cast also includes Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, and Indrajith Sukumaran, with international stars Jerome Flynn and Eriq Ebouaney further enhancing the film's global appeal.

