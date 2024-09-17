Lava Blaze 3 5G launched in India at 11,499: Check out specs and features

Lava Blaze 3 5G has been talked about for quite some time via leaks and rumours. Now, Lava has finally launched the Blaze 3 5G in India with several upgrades and new features in the budget segment. The new smartphone succeeds the Lava Blaze 2 which was announced last year. This year, Lava has included a new “Vibe Light” to Blaze 3 5G which it claims to have the segment-first feature that will enhance night photography. Know more about the newly launched Lava Blaze 3 5G.

Also read: Lava Blaze X review

You may be interested in 12% OFF 12% OFF Lava Blaze X Titanium Grey

Titanium Grey 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 20% OFF 20% OFF Lava Yuva 5G Mystic Green

Mystic Green 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Lava Blaze Curve 5G Iron Glass

Iron Glass 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 8% OFF 8% OFF Lava Storm 5G Gale Green

Gale Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Lava Blaze 3 5G specifications and features

The Lava Blaze 3 5G features a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720x1,600 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. Lava is also providing a 6GB virtual RAM and MicroSD slot for additional storage space.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Lava Blaze 3 5G features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. Alongside the sensors, the smartphone also featured an LED flashlight and a Vibe Light to capture detailed images in low light conditions. It also comes with an 8MP front-facing camera. The Blaze 3 5G offers several photography modes including AI Emoji Mode, Portrait Mode, Pro Video Mode, Dual View Video, and AI Mode.

Also read: Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support. The display does not support an in-display fingerprint scanner, however, it comes equipped with a side-mounted sensor and face lock feature to secure the smartphone.

Lava Blaze 3 5G price and availability

The Lava Blaze 3 5G will be available in two colour variants: Glass Blue and Glass Gold. It will only come in one storage variant which is 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, priced at Rs.11499. However, Lava is offering a special launch offer which reduces the price of the smartphone to Rs.9999. The sale for Lava Blaze 3 5G will go live on September 18 at 12 AM on Amazon.

Also read: iOS 18 released in India: How to download and install powerful iPhone update

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!