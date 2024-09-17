Lava Blaze 3 5G launched in India at ₹11,499: Check out specs and features
Lava Blaze 3 5G debuts exclusively on Amazon with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, Vibe Light, and other unique features.
Lava Blaze 3 5G has been talked about for quite some time via leaks and rumours. Now, Lava has finally launched the Blaze 3 5G in India with several upgrades and new features in the budget segment. The new smartphone succeeds the Lava Blaze 2 which was announced last year. This year, Lava has included a new “Vibe Light” to Blaze 3 5G which it claims to have the segment-first feature that will enhance night photography. Know more about the newly launched Lava Blaze 3 5G.
Lava Blaze 3 5G specifications and features
The Lava Blaze 3 5G features a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720x1,600 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. Lava is also providing a 6GB virtual RAM and MicroSD slot for additional storage space.
The Lava Blaze 3 5G features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. Alongside the sensors, the smartphone also featured an LED flashlight and a Vibe Light to capture detailed images in low light conditions. It also comes with an 8MP front-facing camera. The Blaze 3 5G offers several photography modes including AI Emoji Mode, Portrait Mode, Pro Video Mode, Dual View Video, and AI Mode.
The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support. The display does not support an in-display fingerprint scanner, however, it comes equipped with a side-mounted sensor and face lock feature to secure the smartphone.
Lava Blaze 3 5G price and availability
The Lava Blaze 3 5G will be available in two colour variants: Glass Blue and Glass Gold. It will only come in one storage variant which is 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, priced at Rs.11499. However, Lava is offering a special launch offer which reduces the price of the smartphone to Rs.9999. The sale for Lava Blaze 3 5G will go live on September 18 at 12 AM on Amazon.
