Lava Blaze Duo 5G with secondary display, MediaTek dimensity 7025 launched in India: Check specs, price and more

Lava has launched the Blaze Duo 5G in India, featuring a unique secondary display, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset, and a 64MP rear camera. Here's all you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 16 2024, 17:38 IST
Lava Blaze Duo 5G has launched in India with dual displays, MediaTek Dimensity 7025, 64MP camera, and more. (Lava)

Lava has launched the Blaze Duo 5G in India, marking a new trend with its secondary display on the rear panel. This follows the company's earlier release of the Lava Agni 3, which also came with dual displays. The secondary screen aims to simplify everyday tasks such as receiving calls, checking notifications, and controlling music without needing to unlock the phone. Lava has also confirmed that the Blaze Duo 5G will receive an Android 15 update in the future.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G: Features and Specifications

The Lava Blaze Duo 5G operates on Android 14 and supports dual-SIM functionality (Nano+Nano). It features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 394ppi pixel density. The rear of the phone has a 1.58-inch AMOLED secondary screen with a 336ppi pixel density, offering an additional layer of convenience for users. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset built on a 6nm process and paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, which cannot be expanded through a microSD card.

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Which MediaTek Dimensity 9400 powered smartphone to buy?

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The primary camera setup on the Blaze Duo 5G includes a 64MP rear camera with an undisclosed Sony sensor, along with a 2MP secondary camera for depth sensing. A 16MP camera is positioned on the front for selfies. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The device is also equipped with a variety of sensors, including an accelerometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope, e-compass, and an ambient light sensor.

Also read: iPhone SE 4, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra and more: Top 5 phones to get spotlight in 2025

Under the hood, the Lava Blaze Duo 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security and holds an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. 

Also read: Realme 14x battery size confirmed ahead of December 18 launch- All details

Lava Blaze Duo 5G: Price and Availability in India

The Lava Blaze Duo 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 20,499. It is available in Arctic White and Celestial Blue colour options.

The phone will go on sale starting December 20 on Amazon, with discounted prices of Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Additionally, HDFC Bank debit and credit cardholders can enjoy an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 from December 20 to December 22.

First Published Date: 16 Dec, 17:38 IST
