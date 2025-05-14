Lava Shark 5G key features and design tipped online ahead of launch: Here’s what to expect

Lava is preparing to launch the Shark 5G with fresh design updates, a new camera setup, and 5G connectivity. Here's what we can expect from the device.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 14 2025, 15:23 IST
Lava Blaze 2 5G first impressions: Futuristic design on a budget
Lava Shark 5G
1/5 The Lava Blaze 2 comes with a massive 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate which provides a smooth viewing experience. The smartphone has a premium design that too under the sub-Rs. 10000 segment. It features a shiny glass back that supports a circular camera setup.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Lava Shark 5G
2/5 The Lava Blaze 2 is powered by a 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Processor and runs on Android 13 OS version which is also upgradable to the newly launched Android 14. It comes with 12GB RAM (6GB +6GB virtual) along with 128GB internal storage which is enough to store apps and games such as BGMI, furthermore, it offers an expandable storage of 1TB. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Lava Shark 5G
3/5 The most eye-catching thing about Lava Blaze 2 is its circular-mounted setup with a 50 MP main AI camera. The camera placement is what makes the smartphone look classy and premium. It also features a ring light that turns blue when put on charging or it receives notifications. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Lava Shark 5G
4/5 The Lava Blaze 2 5G is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery that lasts long. The smartphone supports an 18W charging adapter which takes just about over an hour to charge the device from 10 percent to 100 percent. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Lava Shark 5G
5/5 Another attractive feature of Lava Blaze 2 is that it has a fingerprint scanner on the power button and it unlocks the smartphone swiftly within a matter of milliseconds. The Lava Blaze 2 comes with a starting price of just Rs.9999. It comes with three color options: Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Lavender. Stay tunes, as I will be reviewing the Glass Black variant and you can read it soon. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Lava Shark 5G
Lava Shark 5G is set to launch in India soon, with key features and design having been leaked online ahead of release. (Representative image) (Lava)

Lava is preparing to expand its Shark series with the upcoming launch of the Lava Shark 5G, following the release of the Shark 4G earlier this year. The 5G variant is expected to bring several updates, including a fresh design and enhanced connectivity. Although the official launch date has yet to be announced, here's what to expect from the upcoming Lava Shark 5G mobile phone.

Lava Shark 5G: Design and Key Features (Rumoured)

The Lava Shark 5G will come in two colour options: Blue and Gold. These shades are similar to those seen on the Lava Shark 4G, but the design will receive a major update. A prominent "5G" logo will be featured on the back, right alongside the Lava logo. The rear camera layout will also see a new redesign, with the new model replacing the single 50MP camera from the 4G version with a dual-camera setup. The main sensor will be a 13MP camera, and the flash array will now be circular, which may create a distinct look compared to its predecessor.

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 Pro confirmed to feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens, 6,200mAh battery, and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Under the hood, the Lava Shark 5G will likely be powered by the Unisoc T765 SoC, which has been Lava's choice for the Shark series. The device is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, making it well-suited for daily use while keeping the price competitive. It will also run Android 15 right out of the box, ensuring a fresh software experience.

Also read: Vivo V50 Elite Edition teased with Zeiss branding and sound upgrades- Here's what we know

One notable change is the drop in the main camera's megapixel count. The 50 MP camera from the Shark 4G will be replaced by a 13 MP sensor on the Shark 5G, which could be an effort to reduce production costs while still offering 5G connectivity. Despite this adjustment, the Shark 5G is expected to remain a budget-friendly option for those looking to upgrade to 5G technology.

Also read: 5 Essential cloud tools that let you work seamlessly across devices

Lava Shark 5G: Price and Availability (Expected)

Although no official launch date has been confirmed, Lava is expected to unveil the Shark 5G in the coming months. Pricing details are also under wraps, but Lava's history suggests it will be an affordable option for those looking for a budget-friendly 5G smartphone in India.

First Published Date: 14 May, 15:23 IST
