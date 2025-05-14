Lava Shark 5G key features and design tipped online ahead of launch: Here’s what to expect

Lava is preparing to expand its Shark series with the upcoming launch of the Lava Shark 5G, following the release of the Shark 4G earlier this year. The 5G variant is expected to bring several updates, including a fresh design and enhanced connectivity. Although the official launch date has yet to be announced, here's what to expect from the upcoming Lava Shark 5G mobile phone.

Lava Shark 5G: Design and Key Features (Rumoured)

The Lava Shark 5G will come in two colour options: Blue and Gold. These shades are similar to those seen on the Lava Shark 4G, but the design will receive a major update. A prominent "5G" logo will be featured on the back, right alongside the Lava logo. The rear camera layout will also see a new redesign, with the new model replacing the single 50MP camera from the 4G version with a dual-camera setup. The main sensor will be a 13MP camera, and the flash array will now be circular, which may create a distinct look compared to its predecessor.

Under the hood, the Lava Shark 5G will likely be powered by the Unisoc T765 SoC, which has been Lava's choice for the Shark series. The device is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, making it well-suited for daily use while keeping the price competitive. It will also run Android 15 right out of the box, ensuring a fresh software experience.

One notable change is the drop in the main camera's megapixel count. The 50 MP camera from the Shark 4G will be replaced by a 13 MP sensor on the Shark 5G, which could be an effort to reduce production costs while still offering 5G connectivity. Despite this adjustment, the Shark 5G is expected to remain a budget-friendly option for those looking to upgrade to 5G technology.

Lava Shark 5G: Price and Availability (Expected)

Although no official launch date has been confirmed, Lava is expected to unveil the Shark 5G in the coming months. Pricing details are also under wraps, but Lava's history suggests it will be an affordable option for those looking for a budget-friendly 5G smartphone in India.