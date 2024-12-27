Lava Yuva 2 5G with 50MP camera and LED notification light launched: Check price, availability and more

Lava has launched the Yuva 2 5G in India, offering a 50MP camera, LED Notification Light, and more at an affordable price. Here’s everything you need to know.

Updated on: Dec 27 2024, 17:08 IST
Lava Yuva 2 5G launches in India with a 50MP camera, LED notification light, and more. (Lava)

Lava has unveiled its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Yuva 2 5G, in India. The new device is designed to cater to the growing demand for affordable 5G handsets and comes with notable features like a 50MP dual rear camera and a unique LED Notification Light. Available for purchase at offline retail outlets, the smartphone offers an impressive combination of performance and features at an accessible price.

Lava Yuva 2 5G: Specifications and Features

The Lava Yuva 2 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 700 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by a Unisoc T760 6nm octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, users can expand virtual RAM by up to 4GB. Running Android 14, the device supports UFS 2.2 storage for faster read and write speeds.

For photography, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It also features an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. One standout feature is the Notification Light integrated into the rear camera module, which uses blinking lights to signal incoming calls and app alerts.

The Yuva 2 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with a support of 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. It also includes dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock for added security.

Lava Yuva 2 5G: Price and Availability

The Lava Yuva 2 5G is priced at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It is available in two colour options - Marble Black and Marble White. The company has not yet announced online availability but offers a one-year warranty and free at-home service.

First Published Date: 27 Dec, 17:08 IST
