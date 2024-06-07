Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under 10,000

Lava Yuva 5G and Poco M6 5G are the latest budget offerings from the companies that include powerful specifications, premium-looking design, and features. While budget smartphones are not performance-centric, but they are designed to swiftly manage day-to-day tasks. Therefore, if you are in search of feature-filled budget smartphones under Rs.10000 then check out the specs difference between Lava Yuva 5G and Poco M6 5G.

Also read: Lava Yuva 5G launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery at Rs.9,499

You may be interested in 12% OFF 12% OFF POCO M6 Orion Blue

Orion Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Lava Yuva Luster Blue

Luster Blue 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM 32 GB Storage 20% OFF 20% OFF Lava O2 Imperial Green

Imperial Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Lava Blaze Curve 5G Iron Glass

Iron Glass 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G

Display: The Lava Yuva 5G features a 6.52-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Poco M6 5G features a 6.74-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 600nits peak brightness. The Poco smartphone also supports HD resolution.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Poco F6 Vs Poco X6 Pro: Which performance smartphone is better under Rs.30,000



Camera: In terms of photography, the Lava Yuva 5G sports a dual camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. Whereas, the Poco M6 5G comes with a 50MP AI Dual Camera. In terms of the front camera, the LAVA smartphone sports an 8MP camera and the Poco M6 comes with a 5MP front camera.



Performance: For effective day-to-day tasks and smooth performance, the Lava Yuva 5G is powered by a UniSoC T750 processor paired with Mali G57 GPU. The smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and up to 128GBUFS 2.2 storage. On the other hand, the Poco M6 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor coupled with Mali G57 GPU. It offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Also read: Poco F6 Review: Ideal smartphone under ₹30,000 for gaming, multitasking

Software: The Lava Yuva runs on customised UI based on Android 13, whereas the Poco M6 runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.



Battery: The Lava Yuva 5G and Poco M6, both smartphones are backed by a 5000mAh battery and support 18W fast charging. However, the Poco M6 comes with a 10W adapter in the box.



Price: The Lava Yuva 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.9499. Whereas, the Poco M6 comes at a starting price of Rs.10499.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!