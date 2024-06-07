Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under ₹10,000
Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Know which smartphone comes with more advanced and powerful specs to carry out basic tasks efficiently.
Lava Yuva 5G and Poco M6 5G are the latest budget offerings from the companies that include powerful specifications, premium-looking design, and features. While budget smartphones are not performance-centric, but they are designed to swiftly manage day-to-day tasks. Therefore, if you are in search of feature-filled budget smartphones under Rs.10000 then check out the specs difference between Lava Yuva 5G and Poco M6 5G.
Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G
Display: The Lava Yuva 5G features a 6.52-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Poco M6 5G features a 6.74-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 600nits peak brightness. The Poco smartphone also supports HD resolution.
Camera: In terms of photography, the Lava Yuva 5G sports a dual camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. Whereas, the Poco M6 5G comes with a 50MP AI Dual Camera. In terms of the front camera, the LAVA smartphone sports an 8MP camera and the Poco M6 comes with a 5MP front camera.
Performance: For effective day-to-day tasks and smooth performance, the Lava Yuva 5G is powered by a UniSoC T750 processor paired with Mali G57 GPU. The smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and up to 128GBUFS 2.2 storage. On the other hand, the Poco M6 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor coupled with Mali G57 GPU. It offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Software: The Lava Yuva runs on customised UI based on Android 13, whereas the Poco M6 runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.
Battery: The Lava Yuva 5G and Poco M6, both smartphones are backed by a 5000mAh battery and support 18W fast charging. However, the Poco M6 comes with a 10W adapter in the box.
Price: The Lava Yuva 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.9499. Whereas, the Poco M6 comes at a starting price of Rs.10499.
