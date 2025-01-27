Lava Yuva Smart with 6.75-inch display, 5000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, features and more

Lava has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Yuva Smart, in India. Priced under Rs. 6,000, the device comes with a 5000mAh battery a 6.75-inch display, and other essential features for users seeking a low-cost option.

Lava Yuva Smart: Specifications and Features

The Lava Yuva Smart smartphone is powered by the UNISOC 9863A Octa-core processor, providing basic performance for day-to-day tasks. The device features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for watching videos and browsing.

You may be interested in 12% OFF 12% OFF Lava Blaze X Titanium Grey

Titanium Grey 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 20% OFF 20% OFF Lava O2 Imperial Green

Imperial Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF Lava Blaze Curve 5G Iron Glass

Iron Glass 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Lava Storm 5G Gale Green

Gale Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Vivo V50 to launch in India in February, but Pro model likely to be absent this time: Report

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

In terms of photography, the Lava Yuva Smart comes with a 13MP dual-camera setup on the rear, which includes an AI camera for better image processing. It supports various modes like HDR, Portrait, and Night for capturing decent photos in different lighting. On the front, there is a 5MP camera, accompanied by a screen flash, which provides clarity for selfies and video calls, especially in well-lit environments.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A56, A36, and A26 appear on certification sites, global launch imminent- All details

Furthermore, the handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery, which supports 10W Type-C fast charging, and offers up to 30 hours of talk time, making it suitable for all-day use. It runs on the Android 14 Go operating system, optimised for performance with 3GB of RAM and an additional 3GB Virtual RAM. The phone also offers 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB, allowing users to store a range of apps and media.

Moreover, for security, the Yuva Smart includes both Face Unlock and a Side Fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and OTG support.

Also read: iPad 11 set for a major upgrade with A17 Pro chip, enhanced connectivity, and new magic keyboard

Lava Yuva Smart: Price and Availability

The Lava Yuva Smart is available for Rs. 6,000 and can be purchased through Flipkart. The phone comes in three colour options: Glossy Blue, Glossy White, and Glossy Lavender. Lava also offers a one-year warranty along with free at-home service for the Yuva Smart.