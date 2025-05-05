Lava Yuva Star 2 budget phone with Android Go launched in India at 6499

Lava has launched the Yuva Star 2 smartphone in India with a 5,000mAh battery, Android 14 Go and more. Check price, features, availability and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 05 2025, 17:43 IST
Icon
Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
Lava Yuva Star 2
1/6 Exclusive Amazon Sale: Lava International, one of India's leading smartphone brands, announced the highly anticipated Lava Storm 5G sale on Amazon, starting December 28, 2023. The smartphone is available at an attractive introductory price of Rs. 11,999, inclusive of bank offers. (Lava Mobiles)
image caption
2/6 Performance: Fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, the Storm 5G achieves an AnTuTu score exceeding 4,20,000, and that promises a seamless gaming experience. The 8GB RAM, expandable up to 16GB, is expected to offer a lag-free user experience.  (LAVA Mobiles)
image caption
3/6 Immersive Display: Boasting a large 17.22cm (6.78") FHD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support, the Storm 5G offers a crystal-clear viewing experience for gaming and video playback. (LAVA Mobiles)
image caption
4/6 Design and Cameras: Featuring a glass back design and equipped with a 50MP + 8MP Ultra Wide Dual Rear Camera, along with a 16MP front camera, the Lava Storm 5G ensures superior photography and selfie experiences. (LAVA Mobiles)
image caption
5/6 Battery and Fast Charging: With a large 5000mAh battery, the Storm 5G ensures uninterrupted daily usage. The first-in-segment 33W Fast Charging provides a quick power boost when needed. (LAVA Mobiles)
image caption
6/6 Android Experience and After-Sales Commitment: Running on the latest clean and bloatware-free stock Android 13, the device offers users a pure and intuitive Android experience. Lava is committed to superior after-sales service with the 'FREE SERVICE AT HOME' initiative and promises an upgrade to Android 14 along with two years of security updates. (LAVA Mobile)
Lava Yuva Star 2
icon View all Images
Lava Yuva Star 2 launched in India at a price tag of Rs. 6,499. (Lava)

Lava has unveiled its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Lava Yuva Star 2, which follows the launch of the original Yuva Star in August 2024. The new model brings several improvements, including a 5,000mAh battery, an octa-core UNISOC processor, and Android 14 Go, an optimised version of the operating system designed for low-end devices. Lava highlights the phone's clean interface with no bloatware, offering users a streamlined experience.

Lava Yuva Star 2: Price and Availability

The Lava Yuva Star 2 comes in a single configuration, featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Priced at Rs. 6,499, it is available in two colour options: Radiant Black and Sparking Ivory. The device allows users to expand RAM virtually by up to 8GB, and it also supports storage expansion through a microSD card for more space. The Yuva Star 2 went on sale starting May 1 at select retail outlets.

Also read: iQOO Neo 10 design and key features officially teased on Amazon; India launch imminent - Details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Lava Yuva Star 2: Specifications and Features

The Yuva Star 2 features a 6.75-inch HD+ display and a glossy rear design. It is equipped with a dual camera setup, including a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone supports 10W wired charging for its 5,000mAh battery.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to come with optional accessories for lasting battery life- Details

For security, the Yuva Star 2 includes both a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Additionally, the device offers an extra 4GB of virtual RAM to boost performance, ensuring smooth operation even for multiple tasks.

The device runs on Android 14 Go, which is tailored for entry-level smartphones with limited hardware capabilities. It offers a faster, more efficient user experience by reducing background processes and featuring lighter versions of Google's core apps, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious users who need a reliable smartphone for everyday tasks.

Also read: Best time to buy a PS5? Up to 52% discount on gaming consoles in Amazon sale- Check deals

In other news, iQOO has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Neo 10 in India. The device will be the second in the Neo 10 lineup, following the earlier launch of the Neo 10R. iQOO had initially introduced the Neo 10 series in China in November 2024. The upcoming model is expected to be officially unveiled in India soon.

First Published Date: 05 May, 17:43 IST
