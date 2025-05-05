Lava Yuva Star 2 budget phone with Android Go launched in India at 6499

Lava has unveiled its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Lava Yuva Star 2, which follows the launch of the original Yuva Star in August 2024. The new model brings several improvements, including a 5,000mAh battery, an octa-core UNISOC processor, and Android 14 Go, an optimised version of the operating system designed for low-end devices. Lava highlights the phone's clean interface with no bloatware, offering users a streamlined experience.

Lava Yuva Star 2: Price and Availability

The Lava Yuva Star 2 comes in a single configuration, featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Priced at Rs. 6,499, it is available in two colour options: Radiant Black and Sparking Ivory. The device allows users to expand RAM virtually by up to 8GB, and it also supports storage expansion through a microSD card for more space. The Yuva Star 2 went on sale starting May 1 at select retail outlets.

Lava Yuva Star 2: Specifications and Features

The Yuva Star 2 features a 6.75-inch HD+ display and a glossy rear design. It is equipped with a dual camera setup, including a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone supports 10W wired charging for its 5,000mAh battery.

For security, the Yuva Star 2 includes both a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Additionally, the device offers an extra 4GB of virtual RAM to boost performance, ensuring smooth operation even for multiple tasks.

The device runs on Android 14 Go, which is tailored for entry-level smartphones with limited hardware capabilities. It offers a faster, more efficient user experience by reducing background processes and featuring lighter versions of Google's core apps, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious users who need a reliable smartphone for everyday tasks.

In other news, iQOO has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Neo 10 in India. The device will be the second in the Neo 10 lineup, following the earlier launch of the Neo 10R. iQOO had initially introduced the Neo 10 series in China in November 2024. The upcoming model is expected to be officially unveiled in India soon.