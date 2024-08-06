Lava Yuva Star 4G specs, price leaked ahead of India launch: Here’s what you can expect
Lava is set to launch the Yuva Star 4G in India. Leaked details reveal its price, display size, and key specifications before the official announcement.
The Lava Blaze X recently debuted in India, and Lava is now set to introduce another smartphone, the Lava Yuva Star 4G. Although Lava has not officially announced this model, a tipster has provided details about its price and specifications. Here's what to expect from the Lava Yuva Star 4G.
Lava Yuva Star 4G: Price (Rumoured)
You may be interested in
- Titanium Grey
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imperial Green
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Forest Viridian
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Glass Black
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage
According to a leak (via) from tipster Paras Guglani on X, the Lava Yuva Star 4G is expected to be priced at Rs. 5,999 and will be available through offline stores across India. There has been no official confirmation of this price. The leaked images also showed colour options of the Lava Yuva Star 4G which includes White, Black, and Light Purple.
mobile to buy?
Also read: iQOO Z9s Pro, Z9s specs and key details revealed before August 21 launch date: What we know so far
Lava Yuva Star 4G: Specifications (Expected)
Regarding specifications, the Lava Yuva Star 4G is rumoured to feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a notch for the front camera. This screen size is likely to be larger compared to the 6.52-inch display on the Lava Yuva 5G.
The phone is expected to include an octa-core processor, although the exact chipset details are not provided yet. It might offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
The Lava Yuva Star 4G is anticipated to run on Android 14 Go edition. For cameras, it is likely to have a dual setup with a 13MP main camera and a 5MP front-facing camera, mirroring features found in the Vivo Y18e.
Also read: Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 8 Pro: Know what upgrades are expected in the new-generation Pixel model
A 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support is expected to power the device. Additional features might include a USB-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and facial recognition technology.
Also read: Pixel 9 series to get a charging upgrade: Know what's coming ahead of August 14 launch
To Recall Lava Yuva 5G Specification
Lava Yuva 5G is powered by the UNISOC T750, paired Lava Yuva 5G uses UNISOC T750, The smartphone has a 6.52-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. Lava Yuva 5G features a 50MP camera and a 2MP camera on the rear and an 8MP camera in front. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 13 operating system. Lava promises Android 14 and two years of security updates for the smartphone.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71722935204946