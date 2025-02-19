Leaked Galaxy Z Flip FE specs reveal 6.7-inch display, 50MP camera, and Exynos processor - All details

Samsung is reportedly working on a new affordable foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip FE, set to compete in the budget flip foldable segment. A recent leak from tipster PandaFlash X reveals some key details of the device, hinting at a design and feature set similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, with a few changes.

The prototype, identified by model number SM-F761B, is said to retain several elements from the Galaxy Z Flip 6, such as the ultra-thin glass (UTG) and hinge mechanism. These features ensure a similar foldable experience. The Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals. Test results indicate the device can achieve a peak brightness of up to 2600 nits, making it suitable for various lighting conditions.

Camera and Performance Upgrades

The device is equipped with a 50MP main camera, offering improved imaging performance compared to the 12MP sensor found on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. In terms of processing power, the Galaxy Z Flip FE will be powered by an Exynos chip rather than the Snapdragon processor used in the earlier model. The prototype also features a sturdy aluminium frame with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, ensuring durability. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and 25W charging.

Despite these changes, the device retains the same water-resistant design, front camera, and speakers as the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The test version runs an early build of One UI 7, aligning it with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, due to limitations in the NPU, some Galaxy AI features may not be included in the final product.

While it remains uncertain if this prototype will make it to the market, its similarities to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 suggest that it could serve as a more affordable variant of the flagship device. If Samsung can maintain a competitive price point while offering features like One UI 7, the Z Flip FE could appeal to a wider audience. The arrival of a new flip foldable often leads to price cuts for older models, which could create additional competition for the Z Flip FE in the market.