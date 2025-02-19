Leaked Galaxy Z Flip FE specs reveal 6.7-inch display, 50MP camera, and Exynos processor - All details

Samsung’s upcoming affordable flip foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip FE is generating buzz with leaked specs, including a 50MP camera, Exynos chip, and a 6.7-inch display. Here’s what to expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 19 2025, 13:08 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 first impression: Living up to the hype? Here’s the initial review
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE
1/5 Samsung announced the new generation of foldable smartphones with much-needed upgrades at the recent Galaxy Unpacked event. After using a flagship-level book-style and clamshell-style foldable, I got a chance to use the much handy foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Since I was excited to experience the new Samsung foldable, my expectations were slightly higher, but did it meet my expectations? Let’s check it out.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE
2/5 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with several design upgrades such as a dual rail hinge, armour aluminium frame with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48 water and dust resistance and much more, making the smartphone look more premium than ever. I was convinced with the smartphone at first look as I noticed the refined display with almost unnoticeable crease. While the smartphone is lightweight, it still retains a boxy design. However, the feel and usability are exceptionally premium and seem sturdy and durable as well. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE
3/5 In terms of display, Samsung has introduced some minor iterations in comparison to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The smartphone retains the  6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED main display and 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display. Talking about the viewing experience, the display is quite attractive and crisp. The peak brightness has also been increased, making the smartphone's usability easier when outdoors. While the smartphone speaks AI in several ways, I had more expectations from the cover display after using the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, since I was able to use several apps and functionalities on the tiny screen.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE
4/5 For photography, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has received an upgraded 50MP main camera with an ISOCELL GN3 sensor that captures great images in low light as well as in good lighting conditions. So far, I am impressed with its ability to capture the scene in its natural element without any saturation or post-processing of the image. While the smartphone does not have a telephoto camera, it still retains promising zoom capabilities.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE
5/5 While I will talk about the performance in the full review, I must say Samsung has excelled in the way of integrating AI features into its foldable devices. I played around with suggestive replies on the cover screen, Drawing assist, and portrait studio so far and it performs impressively and it's also fun to experiment with its ability. However, the portrait studio feature was quite similar to Oppo’s AI studio. More about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be discussed later in the full review.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE
icon View all Images
Alleged Galaxy Z Flip FE key specs, including a 50MP camera and others have been leaked online. (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)

Samsung is reportedly working on a new affordable foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip FE, set to compete in the budget flip foldable segment. A recent leak from tipster PandaFlash X reveals some key details of the device, hinting at a design and feature set similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, with a few changes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE: Design and Display Features (Leaked)

The prototype, identified by model number SM-F761B, is said to retain several elements from the Galaxy Z Flip 6, such as the ultra-thin glass (UTG) and hinge mechanism. These features ensure a similar foldable experience. The Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals. Test results indicate the device can achieve a peak brightness of up to 2600 nits, making it suitable for various lighting conditions.

More about Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G
  • Blue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹109,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 slated for major design upgrades- All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Camera and Performance Upgrades

The device is equipped with a 50MP main camera, offering improved imaging performance compared to the 12MP sensor found on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. In terms of processing power, the Galaxy Z Flip FE will be powered by an Exynos chip rather than the Snapdragon processor used in the earlier model. The prototype also features a sturdy aluminium frame with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, ensuring durability. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and 25W charging.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 cases leak on Alibaba, design and other key features revealed ahead of launch

Despite these changes, the device retains the same water-resistant design, front camera, and speakers as the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The test version runs an early build of One UI 7, aligning it with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, due to limitations in the NPU, some Galaxy AI features may not be included in the final product.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air design with new camera bar surfaces online: Here's how it may look

While it remains uncertain if this prototype will make it to the market, its similarities to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 suggest that it could serve as a more affordable variant of the flagship device. If Samsung can maintain a competitive price point while offering features like One UI 7, the Z Flip FE could appeal to a wider audience. The arrival of a new flip foldable often leads to price cuts for older models, which could create additional competition for the Z Flip FE in the market.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 13:08 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Leaked Galaxy Z Flip FE specs reveal 6.7-inch display, 50MP camera, and Exynos processor - All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Rockstar Games plans to transform GTA 6 into metaverse with creator collaborations and custom content: Report
Rainbow Six Siege X

Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Siege X showcase: Date, time, and how to watch live broadcast
End of console wars? Xbox chief moves away from trying to convert players

End of console wars? Xbox chief moves away from trying to convert players
GTA 6

GTA 6 could launch in October 2025, recent reports indicate a more specific release window
BGMI WoW mode maps

Krafton India introduces ‘WoW mode’ maps in BGMI to teach gamers life skills and safety - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets