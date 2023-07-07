Leaked! iPhone 16 Pro models set to MISS out on this special feature

Among a slew of exciting leaks on upgrades, the one that really caught the iPhone fans attention was on the prospect of solid-state buttons in the iPhone 15 Pro series. Earlier rumours had suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max would replace the physical button with the new solid-state buttons. Unfortunately, it later turned out to be that Apple would retain clickable buttons instead. This was because of "unresolved technical issues before mass production" prevented Apple from going ahead with solid-state buttons. After this disappointment, it was hoped that these new buttons would feature on iPhone 16 Pro models next year. However, no such luck! Now, it seems like iPhone fans will have to wait far longer than a couple of years!

As per a report by MacRumors, Jeff Pu, a technology analyst at Haitong International Securities, has revealed that the likelihood of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max featuring solid-state volume and mute buttons is now considered to be “low”. However, Pu hasn't revealed the reasons for the postponement of the solid-state buttons even next year.

For those not aware about what these features are all about, the iPhone 15 Pro models had been tipped to come with two extra Taptic Engines earlier, which would provide haptic feedback to mimic the feeling of movement when users press the solid-state buttons. This rumoured feature is similar to the Home Button that we have seen in the iPhone 7.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Benefits of Solid-state button on iPhone

It must be noted that solid-state buttons have several benefits. The implementation of solid-state buttons would offer advantages such as fewer moving parts that could malfunction. Not just that, it also has the potential for better water resistance due to a reduction in potential entry points.

However, all this is quite speculative and is based on leaks and rumours. The real picture of the iPhone 16 Pro models will be confirmed by Apple only next year when it is launched.