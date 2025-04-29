LG sets final deadline: Update your old smartphone before servers shut down forever on this date…

LG has announced that it will permanently shut down its smartphone update servers and LG Bridge software services on June 30, 2025. This move will end access to official Android updates and software management tools for any remaining LG smartphone users. The company shared the update in a recent post on its official forums, which has confirmed the end of support for its mobile services.

LG exited the smartphone business in 2021 but committed to offering three years of software support for eligible models. That promise included delivering one last major Android OS update and security patches through the following years. Android 12 marked the final OS update from LG, which the company rolled out to compatible devices soon after its exit. Many of these phones continue receiving periodic security updates until now.

LG Bridge and Update Servers to Go Offline

Starting July 1, 2025, users will no longer be able to download Android updates or access LG's software management tools. LG's Bridge software, which allowed users to back up data, restore files, and install software updates via PC, will also be discontinued on the same date. Users who still rely on these services are advised to update their devices and back up any data before the deadline.

The company's final shutdown notice comes after years of gradually winding down its mobile operations. LG has stated that its Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) upgrade service, mobile phone software update centre, and LG Bridge PC suite will all go offline at midnight Korea time GMT +9 (IST 5:30 pm) on June 30, 2025.

LG's departure from the smartphone business followed declining sales and increasing competition in the global market. Although some users may still keep older LG phones in use, the company appears confident that most of its customer base has transitioned to other brands.

Those who still own LG smartphones should take immediate steps to install the latest available software and perform any data backups using LG's tools before the services go offline. After the June 30 deadline, no further official support will be available.