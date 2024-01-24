Icon

Like foldables, but high price a turn-off? Affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be coming

Samsung might be planning to bring a more affordable version of Galaxy Z Fold 6. Check what this report says about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 24 2024, 14:07 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
This year we may see an entry-level Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Check details here. (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
This year we may see an entry-level Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Check details here. (Unsplash)

Samsung, in the year 2023, had announced the 5th generation of its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip smartphones, however, the price was quite high in comparison to those offered by Chinese brands for their foldable. Keeping the advancement and competition in mind, it is rumored that Samsung may bring an entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a sleek and thinner body as compared to Galaxy Z Fold 5. Therefore, this suggests that we may see a cheaper and more affordable version of Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the coming months. Know more about Samsung foldable plans here.

About entry-level Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

According to the Elec report, Samsung may bring a cheaper version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to dominate the Chinese foldable market. While Galaxy Z Fold 5 grabbed attention, its price tag was much at the higher end, making it less accessible to the mid-range smartphone community. While other brands such as Oppo, Xiaomi, HONOR, and other Chinese companies are bringing innovative foldable at affordable prices, Samsung is reportedly trying to do the same by bringing entry-level Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, the source also shared a chart showcasing specs comparison of different foldable phones. In the chart, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 turned out to be the thickest smartphone. Therefore, Samsung may also be planning to introduce a sleeker version of their new foldable series. However, Samsung may face a huge number of challenges in releasing an entry-level foldable due to the smartphone industry being down, making the company worried about stagnating sales.

If Samsung enters the entry-level foldable market, then we will be seeing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the second half of 2024, but as of now, it is all in the realm of conjecture and Samsung has not shared anything about its plans. However, Android Authority quoted Vice President of Mobile Product Marketing at Samsung, Drew Blackard saying, “The prices of Samsung's foldable would come down eventually but they are more focused on improvements.”

Also read top stories for today:

Fixing Broken AI! RagaAI has secured funding to develop a tool that aims to diagnose and fix flaws with artificial intelligence systems, responding to an increasing emphasis on safety and reliability during the AI boom. Dive in here.

Big Tech Powers SmallBiz WIth AI Power! The influx of generative artificial intelligence software is transforming small businesses. And it is the Big Tech majors Like Microsoft that are leading the way. Know what Microsoft is doing here

Health-Tracking Tech Race! Samsung is exploring the development of noninvasive blood sugar monitor and continuous blood pressure checking, setting its sights on ambitious health-care goals in a race with Apple. Jump in here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jan, 14:07 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Like foldables, but high price a turn-off? Affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon