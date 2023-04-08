Limited time offer! Pay only 1049 for Samsung Galaxy A14 5G priced at 18499

If you are looking for a feature rich smartphone, you either have to increase your budget or settle for less. However, there are smartphones under Rs. 20000 with amazing features and specifications that can meet your needs perfectly, including Samsung Galaxy A15 5G. And to add on to the delight, the phone is available on Amazon with a limited time offer. Because of this, the price of the phone can drop to just Rs. 1049 from its market rate of Rs. 18499. Here is all you need to know.

How to get Samsung Galaxy A14 5G for Rs. 1049 on Amazon

Amazon is offering a discount of 11 percent on the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 18499 is now available for Rs. 16499. If you order the phone from the ecommerce platform without opting for any other offers, you will have to pay this discounted rate.

But if you want to try other options to reduce the cost of the phone, you will have to avail the exchange and bank offer. On Exchange, you can further get up to Rs. 15450 off on the phone. To avail the exchange offer, you need to exchange an old smartphone in a good working condition.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Notably, the reduction in cost on exchange depends on the model of the phone you will be exchanging. If you get the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G by availing both the discount and the exchange offer (with maximum benefit), the price of the phone can be reduced to Rs. 1049.

B0BS162BQ3

Meanwhile the bank offers being provided on the device include: Rs. 1500 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G gets a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by Exynos 1330 octa-core chipset. The device features a 50MP triple lens rear camera setup along with a 13MP selfie camera. The handset also houses a 5000mAh battery and runs on Android 13.