Lovely discount! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price falls to 42749 from 101999

You have a great chance to bring a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus home at an affordable price right now via this Flipkart deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 24 2023, 11:25 IST
You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus under Rs. 50000 on Flipkart. Here's how. (Samsung)

Since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, its previous years' avatars are gettings some insane discounts on several e-commerce websites. One of these exciting deals is available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is available for Rs. 62800 on Amazon. Plus, up to Rs. 1500 discount via bank offers makes its price come down to just Rs. 61300. Although it's a good discount considering the hefty price of the latest S23 series, still, you have a chance to get it for under Rs. 50000. Wondering how? Just check out this Flipkart deal on Galaxy S22 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut on Flipkart

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes at a retail price of Rs. 101999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant according to Flipkart's price listing. The e-commerce website is offering this premium Galaxy smartphone at a whopping discount of Rs. 32000 in India. That means you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus priced at Rs. 69999. There's even more!

You can get additional discounts including specific card offers, and exchange deals. With this deal, an additional 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card will be applicable. Moreover, there is a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions with up to Rs. 1000.

On top of these offers, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, then you can get a massive discount of up to Rs. 26250. You should note that this will be the discount after fulfilling the conditions of the trade-in deal and on selective models. Hence, you should check the price before confirming the order. Still, if you manage to meet all the conditions, then you will be able to bring the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus home at just Rs. 42749, including price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Why should you buy it

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a triple camera setup including a 50 MP primary lens coupled with 12 MP and 10 MP secondary cameras. On the front, it gets a 10MP selfie camera. It also features a 6.6 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Everything is backed by a 4500mAh battery.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 11:23 IST
