Made by Google 2024 event: How to stream Pixel 9 series, new foldable phone launches online

Google's much-anticipated Made by Google 2024 event is set to showcase the latest tech innovations from the company on August 13, 2024. This big event, which usually takes place in October, will now happen two months earlier, showcasing the company's eagerness to present its new products. This year's event will primarily focus on the new Google Pixel 9 lineup. Let's take a look at what leaks and rumours have already revealed and what to expect from this Made by Google 2024 event.

What to Expect: Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL

The new flagship phones will be the highlight of the event. The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will succeed the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Google Pixel 9 Pro will offer a more compact version of the Pro-branded phone this year. These devices are expected to feature the next-generation Tensor G4 chip.

The Google Pixel 9 will likely include a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and 12GB of RAM. The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to have a 6.3-inch display, 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a redesigned triple-camera system with a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 42MP selfie camera. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL will cater to those who prefer a larger screen, with rumours suggesting a display between 6.5 and 6.9 inches. It will likely have similar specifications to the Pixel 9 Pro, with a possible difference in battery size.

The design of these phones may also see some changes. Google's teasers hint at flat edges on the Pro models, an improved camera bar, and a more refined overall look.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google will also introduce its second foldable phone, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This device is the successor to the Pixel Fold and will be part of the Google Pixel 9 series, indicating it may share the same chip as the Pixel 9 phones. The foldable is expected to feature a slight redesign, a smaller crease, and a more sophisticated appearance.

Made by Google 2024 event: How to Watch

Fans can watch the live stream of the event on August 13, 2024, starting at 10 am PT. The event will take place at Google's headquarters in Mountain View and will be accessible online via Google's website and the Made by Google YouTube channel.

This earlier-than-usual event hints at significant updates and innovations from Google. With the anticipation building around the new Pixel 9 lineup and the foldable phone, tech enthusiasts are eager to see what new features and advancements Google will introduce.