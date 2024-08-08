 Made by Google 2024 event: How to stream Pixel 9 series, new foldable phone launches online | Mobile News

Made by Google 2024 event: How to stream Pixel 9 series, new foldable phone launches online

Google is all set to unveil the new Pixel 9 lineup, new foldable phone, and much more at the Made by Google 2024 event. Here’s what to expect and how to stream event live.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 08 2024, 16:19 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 9 series to launch soon: From Galaxy AI to design, know what’s coming ahead of launch
Made by Google 2024 event
1/5 The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be announced at the upcoming “Made by Google” event which is scheduled for August 13, 2024. Earlier the Google Pixel series included two variants, one was the standard and the other was the Pro model. However, this year, Google is expected to announce four models under the series that are expected to include: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. (Google )
Made by Google 2024 event
2/5 This year with the Google Pixel 9 series, the company is planning to bring a more refined design with a horizontal camera module and curved edges. Furthermore, the Pixel, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to feature 6.3-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays respectively. Therefore, Google has changed the display sizes of the upcoming Pixel 9 series. However, rumours about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are quite slim. (HT Tech)
Made by Google 2024 event
3/5 The entire Pixel 9 series will likely be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G4 chipset which may include eight cores and a 4nm node for faster performance. The new chipset will allow the smartphone to run on-device Galaxy AI features with ease. Additionally, the company may also announce new Galaxy AI features alongside the launch of the Pixel 9 series.  (Google)
Made by Google 2024 event
4/5 Google is also rumoured to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to make the smartphone more secure and enable users to unlock the device faster. However, with the new fingerprint scanner, Google will have to discard the in-display scanner as the ultrasonic scanner will be integrated with the power button.  (Google )
Made by Google 2024 event
5/5 Considering the trends and innovation in AI to smartphones, Google may plan to increase the price for the Pixel 9 series. However, the official launch is still a month away and we should wait and see what Google has planned for its new generation of Pixel series. Alongside Pixel 9, the company may also announce Google Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Buds 3 Pro.  (HT Tech)
Made by Google 2024 event
icon View all Images
Google will reveal its latest Pixel 9 lineup and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at the Made by Google 2024 event on August 13. (Google)

Google's much-anticipated Made by Google 2024 event is set to showcase the latest tech innovations from the company on August 13, 2024. This big event, which usually takes place in October, will now happen two months earlier, showcasing the company's eagerness to present its new products. This year's event will primarily focus on the new Google Pixel 9 lineup. Let's take a look at what leaks and rumours have already revealed and what to expect from this Made by Google 2024 event. 

What to Expect: Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL

The new flagship phones will be the highlight of the event. The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will succeed the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Google Pixel 9 Pro will offer a more compact version of the Pro-branded phone this year. These devices are expected to feature the next-generation Tensor G4 chip.

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL US prices leaked a week before launch: All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Google Pixel 9 will likely include a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and 12GB of RAM. The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to have a 6.3-inch display, 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a redesigned triple-camera system with a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 42MP selfie camera. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL will cater to those who prefer a larger screen, with rumours suggesting a display between 6.5 and 6.9 inches. It will likely have similar specifications to the Pixel 9 Pro, with a possible difference in battery size.

The design of these phones may also see some changes. Google's teasers hint at flat edges on the Pro models, an improved camera bar, and a more refined overall look.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro design, colour variants leaked ahead of launch: Here's everything you need to know

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google will also introduce its second foldable phone, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This device is the successor to the Pixel Fold and will be part of the Google Pixel 9 series, indicating it may share the same chip as the Pixel 9 phones. The foldable is expected to feature a slight redesign, a smaller crease, and a more sophisticated appearance.

Made by Google 2024 event: How to Watch

Fans can watch the live stream of the event on August 13, 2024, starting at 10 am PT. The event will take place at Google's headquarters in Mountain View and will be accessible online via Google's website and the Made by Google YouTube channel.

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 8 Pro: Know what upgrades are expected in the new-generation Pixel model

This earlier-than-usual event hints at significant updates and innovations from Google. With the anticipation building around the new Pixel 9 lineup and the foldable phone, tech enthusiasts are eager to see what new features and advancements Google will introduce.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 16:19 IST
